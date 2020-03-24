Proving that no hole is deep enough, there is Russian table tennis, soccer in Belarus and rugby in Australia if you have the itch to bet.
Or, if you are really sick, you can always bet the over/under on the number of page views in the United States for a specific adult website in the month of March. Or you can bet if the high in Jacksonville, Fla., will reach 81 degrees.
This is what gambling has come to.
In a COVID-19 world, live sports are but a faint memory to our previous lives, and a time when betting sports meant Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks rather than figuring out how to put down $20 on a camel race in Mongolia.
“We are doing stuff we have never done before,” said Dave Mason, the brand manager for BetOnline.ag Sportsbook. “Over/under on stocks. People are betting on video games. We got our creative juices flowing.”
And we wonder why reading is dead.
While the rest of the economy crumbles, the gambling industry is rebuilding itself. People stuck inside are gambling to entertain themselves, and — the bigger priority — avoid their families.
“Our casino and poker (Internet) room numbers’ are through the roof. They are breaking records,” Mason said. “People who want action and bet on sports are struggling a little bit, but there is poker on gaming.”
Some of what the gaming industry has turned to for people to get their gambling fix is funny. Some of it’s troubling. And all of it is true.
Live sports are all down to overseas ventures, with the vast majority of those postponed, too. With the cancellation of March Madness, the projected losses for sports books is in the hundreds of millions.
For fans of Turkish league basketball, those dates were canceled on Thursday after it played many games without fans.
“Oh,” Mason said, “lovely.”
What’s left is a plate of horse racing in the UK to Australian Football, to Division II soccer in Aruba. For the truly dedicated gambler, they can find hockey games in Russia, to soccer games in Nicaragua and Hong Kong.
In Australia, the National Rugby League plays on, for the sake of TV, in front of no fans. And bettors. However, the Rugby Union in Australia, which is the bigger brand Down Under, has suspended its season.
The Australian Rules Football League announced it was suspending play until May 31.
If those obscure games don’t do it for you, the best play in the U.S. are UFC fights, or futures.
“Stock market prices. Where certain players are going to sign in the NFL. The NFL draft,” Mason said. “You can bet on Tom Brady’s stats. You can bet on the over/under of American Airlines stock at the close of trading on March 31 ($15). You can bet on what character in the HBO show “Westworld” will die next.
You can bet on WrestleMania 36, which will proceed on April 5 and 6 for a television audience only.
You could have bet on the National Spelling Bee, but that’s now canceled, too.
If the only thing you know how to bet is football, you can bet on who will be the first wide receiver selected in next month’s draft, the offensive linemen off the board or the total number of players selected from the LSU Tigers during the first round.
“This has forced us to put out so much original content,” Mason said. “People want action and we are giving them action. Or as much as we can think of.”
This all makes Igor Trydukh versus Ivan Efimenko’s ping pong match in the Setka Cup from Russia a must-see.