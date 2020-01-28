ARLINGTON, Texas — Hopefully this doesn’t serve to damage the egos of Joey Gallo, Elvis Andrus, Mike Minor or any other member of the Texas Rangers who was signing autographs on Saturday at the Comerica Peek at the Park.
Their fans lined up early for the signing sessions, and those lines ran up to 225 people deep.
But that was nothing compared to the line for the days’ biggest star — Globe Life Field.
The line for an initial view inside the Rangers’ new home started at the left-field corner and stretched to Lot B.
It then turned and ran the length of Randol Mill Road from Texas Live! to Ballpark Way.
Finally, the line turned again and ran north along the eastern edge of the parking lost.
Once inside, fans were wowed by what they were seeing for the first time.
“It’s awesome,” Southlake resident Loujean Fuller said.
The retractable roof, which was fully closed, was the most popular feature to the fans interviewed by the Star-Telegram. They said the shade and air conditioning is what will keep them coming back to Rangers home games.
The roof is also going to alter when they go to Rangers games.
Fuller and her husband, Mike, said that they would attend 15 games a season at the Globe Life Park across the street and will probably aim for more this season. However, they didn’t go to summertime day games for the obvious reason.
The heat.
But Mike, who called Globe Life Field “first class,” has settled into retirement and is planning to hit as many day games as possible. He also likes how the architects have preserved an old-school feel while also adding newer amenities like the field-level suites.
“I was waiting to see it in person,” he said. “I still like the old-ballpark look. It looks they’ve incorporated both the old look with the more up-to-date, modern version of baseball.”
Like the Fullers, Chris Cohen of Fort Worth plans on attending more day games because of the roof. Afternoon starts weren’t conducive for his two oldest children, 4-year-old Quinn and 2-year-old Reid, and would be unbearable for 7-month-old Miles.
Cohen has already committed to the 20-game package because his family can beat the daytime heat thanks to the roof.
“The 20-game plan has seven day games, and now that it’s indoors we can actually go,” Cohen said, while herding Quinn and Reid. “It’s a game changer for us. The 20-game plan gets us Opening Day, and it has a day game every month, so we can bring them. It just makes a lot of sense, especially in July and August.”
Herman and Dolle Downe held half-season plans at Globe Life Park and would brave the heat, for a while at least. The Azle couple aren’t as spry as they used to be, and they would frequently tap out early no matter when the first pitch was thrown.
“We just couldn’t stay,” Herman said.
Ed Murray, who splits his time between Plano and Fort Meyers, Fla., said that he has been to games at Marlins Park in Miami, which has a retractable roof, and Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays play under a permanent roof.
He hasn’t been to a Rangers day game in 10 years, but is already looking at buying tickets for the Minnesota Twins series in July, which includes a Sunday day game.
“We either came here on a Friday night or a Saturday night,” Murray said. “I think it’s fabulous.”
Mike and Eliska Matton of Colleyville shared full-season tickets at Globe Life Park and have also committed to a 20-game plan this season. They’ve taken in a hefty share of sunlight and sweat through plenty of Rangers T-shirts and jerseys over the years.
They have also been to several MLB ballparks on Rangers Destination trips and have a feel for what a ballpark feels like.
Globe Life Field is unique. It feels large and spacious, but the seats are close to the playing surface and the capacity is several thousand seats smaller than Globe Life Park.
“We weren’t sure how big it was going to be, but it’s a lot bigger than we thought it was going to be,” Eliska said. “I like the seating, and, of course, we’re going to love the roof.”
Eliska lodged the only complaint of the new ballpark. The seats appear to be narrower than those at Globe Life Park, so there might be more elbow-rubbing.
It’s a pretty reasonable trade, though, for the shade and air conditioning.
The roof was the unanimous choice as the best feature of the main Rangers attraction on Saturday.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Herman Downe said.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” wife Dolle corrected.