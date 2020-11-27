DETROIT — Stick a fork in this Detroit Lions team, it’s done.
This time, a national-television audience got a firsthand look at Detroit’s ineptitude in a 41-25 Thanksgiving Day thrashing at the hand of the Houston Texans.
The defeat, the team’s fourth in five games, now shifts the focus to owner Sheila Ford Hamp, who must decide whether to make the fan-appeasing decision to fire coach Matt Patricia over the long holiday weekend or allow him to be, seemingly, a lame duck through the end of the year.
“My focus every day is on the guys in that locker room and working as hard as I can to help those guys be successful,” Patricia said, when asked about his future after the game. “It’s really not outside of that. I don’t think outside of that, I don’t worry outside of that other than just trying to do the best job I can every day to help everybody be successful and try to get our team going.”
After getting shut out for the first time in 11 years last weekend, the Lions actually wasted little time getting on the scoreboard in this one. Set up by a well-executed trick play, running back Adrian Peterson was able to plunge into the end zone from a yard out to put the home team up 7-0 in the early going.
Peterson’s plunge was made possible by a 51-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson on a reverse flea flicker. The excess motion prior to the pass put the Texans defense in a bind, leaving the tight end wide open down the field.
The Detroit defense also had a strong start, forcing Houston to punt on its first two possessions, before things started to rapidly come undone.
Starting an eight-play stretch where the Lions turned the ball over three times, quarterback Matthew Stafford was intercepted by All-Pro defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who made the leaping snag at the line of scrimmage and returned it 19 yards for a touchdown.