The Boston Celtics fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 119-112 on Friday evening, opening their slate of games in the Disney World bubble.
Jayson Tatum had one of the worst games of his career. Tatum’s struggles in the bubble are no longer just a scrimmage phenomenon.
The young Celtics star finished 2-for-18 from the field with five points. One of his makes was only credited to him after Giannis Antetokounmpo accidentally tipped it in. Every time Tatum drove the hoop, he was met by a combination of Bucks defenders. Every time he pulled up from deep or from the midrange out of the pick-and-roll, he looked uncomfortable and off balance.
The Celtics still have plenty of time before the playoffs, so fans shouldn’t panic about Tatum’s struggles yet. But Tatum’s misses now count toward his shooting percentage for the season, so perhaps it’s time to take them a little more seriously.
Marcus Smart vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo might be something to try defensively.
The goal against Antetokounmpo is to guard him with one player without giving up a 50-point night, not to stop him entirely. Antetokounmpo can’t be stopped entirely.
Smart will always give it his best shot, however, and he pesters Antetokounmpo better than just about anyone else in the league. Additionally, having Smart guard Antetokounmpo could allow the Celtics to play their Best Five lineup against Milwaukee — Brook Lopez can post up, but he can’t really be asked to do it all game and keep the Bucks’ offense efficient.
Smart is always willing to give up his body for charges, which only happen when he is the help defense. Still, the Celtics would probably trade those charges for all the other benefits.
Milwaukee’s defense caused the Celtics tons of issues.