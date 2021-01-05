With Marcus Smart and Jeff Teague both out with injuries, Brad Stevens went deep into his laboratory.
He started Tremont Waters at point guard, played Payton Pritchard in a backup point guard role that may very well remain his once Kemba Walker returns, and let Jayson Tatum run his share of the offense.
Make that a lot of offense, considering that Tatum’s subsequent 40-point, five-trey, 13-for-13 free throw performance kept the Celtics in a steady flow during their 126-114 win over Toronto in their COVID-19 Tampa home.
It was the third 40-plus performance of Tatum’s career, and gave Pritchard, in particular, an even larger stage for his NBA beginnings. The rookie point guard shot 8-for-13 for his 23 points, and also had a team-high eight assists.
Indeed, as far as his teammates are concerned, Pritchard may not even be a rookie eight games into his NBA career.
“Man, Payton doesn’t need anything. He’s a vet,” said Grant Williams. “I feel like he’s old enough, he’s a guy that’s been playing in college at a high level. And then he also just sees the game really, really well. He plays with an intensity and a certain competitiveness that inspires others. And big-time credit to him because any rookie coming in can be shook at any moment, but for him to come in and lead this team not only in the second unit but also sometimes the first unit ... it shows how much true control he has and how special of a player he is.”
It certainly seems that Pritchard has already earned his coach’s unwavering trust, Monday night against a veteran backcourt tandem that has an NBA title to its credit.
But even the pressure of playing against Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet didn’t rattle Pritchard, who only turned the ball over three times in 32 minutes. Only Tatum, with 33, played more.
“I mean he’s a competitive guy. I mean, two nights ago he didn’t have any points, he played 16 minutes,” said Stevens. “Tonight against a really good team with really good guards, really good defense, he was able to find a little bit of rhythm and really play well. I think that’s sometimes the rookie experience. I think that he’s been more — he’s had more good nights, for sure, than not. And we’re going to ask him to do a lot right now. Fair or unfair to him, he’s gonna have to be consistent for us, for us to have a chance to be a good team.”
Overall, the Celtics didn’t need much to find stride, with a 26-point first half by Tatum pulling them out of an early 13-point hole. They soon opened up some cavernous space on a Raptors team that has struggled to find itself in its temporarily adopted home in Tampa.
From Semi Ojeleye, to the two Williamses, Grant and Rob, to Waters and Aaron Nesmith, the Celtics bench showed itself well Monday night.
“Tatum was tremendous tonight, but we had a lot of really good performances,” said Stevens. “Second night of a back-to-back, second time this year, guys came out with no excuses. We had a bunch of guys out and just played the way we should play, and that’s to the standard. We let go of that at the end of the game, but I thought that for the most part, guys all did a good job, all the way down the line.”
The Celtics, incidentally, are now 2-0 on the second night of back-to-back swings.
Is it a Semi breakthrough? Ojeleye has been a more aggressive offensive player this season, and continues to play his way into minutes, last night with a 12-point, three-trey, eight-rebound performance. This after shooting 3-for-6 from downtown for the bulk of his 11 points a day earlier in Detroit.
“I would say he’s just been shooting the open shot,” Stevens said when asked for a reason. “He had a couple of those tough pull-ups that are end-of-the-shot-clock shots that obviously are not high percentage, but I think his jump shot from three is really good, and he’s gotten better at it over the years, and a couple of his drives where he gets to the rim and has a chance to finish or go to the rim and/or dump off or kick out, he’s gotten a lot better too. I thought he did a good job again tonight. Two straight really big performances in a row for him.”
Grant Williams dives back in: A day after not playing in Detroit, Williams threw himself back into the fray with a 14-point, 5-for-9 performance that included 3-for-4 shooting from downtown. All of Stevens’ reserves responded well this time when presented with increased opportunity.
“Honestly it’s just a matter of being ready mentally,” said Williams. “Physically you’re ready no matter what happens. For me it’s always been trust Brad — he knows what he’s doing for a certain reason or purpose, and that’s something I believe. I try to stay focused whether I play or not and being ready when my number is called, because you never know if you’re gonna play or not. You never know when you’re gonna need to perform, and tonight was my night I guess.”
As his namesake dominates: Robert Williams crammed 11 points and 15 rebounds into his 20-minute stint.
“He’s a monster, he’s an uber-athletic beast,” said Grant Williams. “He’s been playing his butt off and he’ll continue it, because that’s what he does. There’s not a lot of people in this league who can provide it. He protects the rim at a high rate, dunks the ball, gets you rebounds. It’s ridiculous the plays that he makes. That’s what makes him so special.”