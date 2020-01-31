BOSTON — Jayson Tatum felt an emotion he chose to suppress after being named to his first NBA All-Star team as a reserve Thursday night.
“I was surprised. Once you finally hear. I wanted to cry. I didn’t cry. I might cry later, though,” Tatum, who will now join teammate Kemba Walker in Chicago, said after the Celtics’ 119-104 win over Golden State. “But I’m just so grateful. It’s something I’m not going to take for granted. There’s only 24 guys who make the All-Star team, so I’m super thankful and I’m going to enjoy the opportunity of the moment.
“I’m so excited. It’s always been a dream of mine to finally, for it to finally happen, to join him, my teammate, at All-Star Weekend? It doesn’t even feel real right now. I’m so excited.”
But because Tatum was on the floor during pre-game warmups, he couldn’t give in. Then there was the sight of his 2-year-old son, Deuce, wearing a special T-shirt.
“Obviously Deuce came in the back with the My Dad is an All-Star shirt so that was icing on the cake.”
Tatum is one of six first-time all-stars, also including Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis, Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, and New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram.
Though he could still make the team as an injury replacement — the snubbed Bradley Beal would have the greatest claim on that distinction — this turned out not to be Jaylen Brown’s year.
“I’m not disappointed. I think it’s a lot of guys that they have to choose from, a lot of guys having a good year,” said Brown. “It is what it is. Just start gearing up your mind, getting ready for the playoffs and stuff like that. Building good habits.”
And using this all-star miss as fuel for motivation.
“For sure. I try to use anything and everything as motivation,” said Brown. “But it’s OK. Keep working, get ready for the playoffs — that’s a stage that you want to be on.”
Golden State Coach Steve Kerr, an assistant on last summer’s team USA staff, is impressed by the young star he got to know.
“Well, I was with him this summer in the World Cup. So for six weeks I got to spend time with him and got to know him. He’s just so gifted. He’s so talented,” Kerr said of Tatum. “His rise has been, I think, expected in a lot of ways because of his talent. But that would be selling him short too because it doesn’t just happen. He’s put the work in. I think he’s a really good teammate, he’s a guy who has the ability to be one of the best two-way players in the game. And I think you’re seeing that defensively this year. And he has a great environment playing in this organization, playing for Brad and his staff. All of those things have mattered and helped him develop. I’m really happy for him because I really enjoyed him (with Team USA).”