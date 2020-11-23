After a week that saw Danny Ainge become Public Enemy No. 1 among Boston sports fans and media talking heads for his apparent inactivity, the Celtics’ boss has reportedly opened the new week with a grand slam.
News broke on Sunday night that Boston superstar forward Jayson Tatum and the Celtics have reached an agreement on a five-year, $195 million max contract extension.
The deal was not confirmed by the Celtics or Tatum on Sunday night, but it was first reported by ESPN NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski, who was followed by others. The deal reportedly includes a player option in 2025, according to Yahoo Sports.
Tatum still has one year left on his rookie deal, and had a qualifying offer for 2021-22, so the Celtics aren’t taking any chances.
In the fickle world of the NBA, where stars are seemingly always on the move, the opportunity to sign Tatum up long-term is a major score for the Celtics — especially after the recent high profile exits of All-Stars Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.
Tatum, after all, further established himself as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars during the 2019-20 season, earning is first All-Star and All-NBA selection and leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals.
He not only led the Celtics in scoring (23.4 points per game), but also led the team in rebounds (460 total, 7.3 per game), 3-pointers made (189), 3-point percentage (.403) and free throws made (254) and was second in steals (93). In the playoffs, he led the Celtics in points (25.7) and rebounds (10.0) per game along with assists (85) and steals (17).
In three NBA seasons, Tatum has averaged 17.3 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and hit 410 3-pointers.
Perhaps just as important, Tatum brings a true swagger to the court, that special “It factor” that an NBA team needs to be a true contender.
He possesses a superstar mentality, and backs it up with results more often than he fails. In the post- Larry Bird era, only one other Celtic has had that star quality — Paul Pierce — and he delivered one NBA championship and was within inches of another title.
Tatum won’t turn 23-years-old until March. He’s a 6-foot-8, 210-pounder with elite athletic ability who can do just about anything on the court, and is the only player in NBA history to tally 25 points, 10 assists and five steals in five playoff games before his 23rd birthday. Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson each did it twice.
In the era of NBA “super teams,” it’s reasonable to worry that Tatum would be tempted to go elsewhere. Perhaps most concerning would be the Lakers. Tatum grew up idolizing the late Bryant, and trained with Kobe before his death.
Signing Tatum to a new deal doesn’t guarantee anything. Stars are demanding trades at an alarming rate. But it is a huge positive step in the right direction, showing that he likes Boston.