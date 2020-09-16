Tanner Houck’s first career strikeout certainly surprised Jesus Aguilar, who swung and missed at a 96 mph fastball on the outside corner. Aguilar looked around in mild bewilderment before nodding in unexpected approval.
To end the fourth, Houck went to his slider. With two runners on, he caught Miguel Rojas looking at strike three to win a tough at-bat.
Jackie Bradley Jr.’s RBI double in the sixth helped push the Red Sox to a 2-0 victory over the Marlins on Tuesday night, but Houck was the story of the night. In his major-league debut, the 24-year-old couldn’t have been much better, as he pitched five shutout innings, allowed just two hits and struck out seven as he became the first Sox pitcher since Eduardo Rodriguez in 2015 to win his first career start.