Swoosh, there it is.
The Nike logo is getting slapped on the front of all Major League Baseball jerseys next season, whether fans like it or not.
It’s a fashion statement, to be sure, and the loudest response to that statement is an exasperated “Ugh.”
Majestic, which previously had the MLB uniform deal, was content to announce itself on the sleeves.
That’s subtle as a whisper compared to the “Look at meeeeee!” shout from the right shoulder beginning with the 2020 season.
Garish and unavoidable, tradition be damned, Nike’s logo will be spat across the pinstripes of the Cubs, White Sox and Yankees. It will desecrate the pristine Dodgers, Red Sox and Cardinals jerseys. It will tag the … well, you get the idea.
There are 30 MLB teams. Some uniforms look better than others. None will look better with a swoosh out front, and many will look much worse.
Any and all ballplayers who choose to wipe excess pine tar from their bats onto their right shoulder should be applauded.
From afar, the thing already looks like a stain.
Up close, the Nike logo gives off a knockoff vibe, reminiscent of an iron-on job one might find at a flea market, a second-rate T-shirt shop or wherever counterfeit goods are sold on the cheap.
It had been anticipated since January that Nike’s logo would assume more noticeable placement on the jerseys, but seeing the prototypes this week struck a nerve.
This is when someone will accuse those who complain about this sort of thing of overreacting to a small, superficial, cosmetic change.
These people inevitably will point to the NBA, and they will note the world did not end with Nike occupying shoulder real estate.
They will say that even the hyperventilating critics (often expressing themselves in advertiser-supported media) will get used to the Nike logo being displayed so prominently in baseball — and they will be right. Everyone will get used to the logos on the right shoulder, but that is what makes this whole business truly insidious.
Once everyone gets used to a Nike logo on the right shoulder, it becomes far easier for MLB to sell the left shoulder to sponsors.
You know, like the NBA.
Because nothing makes a jersey more attractive than adding a logo of, say, Bumble, ROKiT or Rakuten.
(Give the NFL credit for this: The Nike logo on its jerseys have stayed on the sleeves — at least for now — even though the swoosh sometimes looks backward because the pointed end always flows back.)
Just because auto racing and professional soccer embrace the competitor-as-billboard ethos doesn’t mean all sports have to, although they probably will in time.
One need look no farther than the MLB games played outside the United States and Canada to see what lies ahead.
Yeah, as if the Mitel stickers plastered on the helmets when the Yankees and Red Sox played in London last season were ultra-classy and not at all obnoxious.
Fan response to the new MLB look, as reflected by social media, was mixed. While some shrugged at the Nike logo, the more impassioned were upset.
“Yuck,” @SpencerDan tweeted. “Why not have the @Nike logo on the sleeve? Looks really bad on uni’s like #STLCards. Looks like swoosh is beating the bird over the head.”
Under the official White Sox account’s tweet of the new jersey, @WhiteSoxFR tweeted a pic of the same jersey without the swoosh, saying it was an improvement.
“New MLB jerseys with nike logo on the chest look tacky, like something you would get at a discount store, not an authentic jersey to be worn on the field by the players,” @wballas tweeted.
MLB and Nike are businesses and, naturally, free to do as they wish.
Logo placement is a small thing in the big picture, and consumers probably won’t mind enough to change their spending habits. Not over that specifically, anyway.
Baseball fans won’t stay away from games because they think the jerseys look gaudier, although they may hesitate to buy one for themselves. But seeing Nike on a jersey also is unlikely to make baseball fans who like the brand think better of it. For those who aren’t fans of the company, however, the swoosh will be a regular cue to recall everything they dislike.
In other words, a subtle whisper from the sleeve might have been just as effective as a “Look at meeeeee!” shout from the right shoulder, if not more so.