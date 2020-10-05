BALTIMORE — Trainer Kenny McPeek wasn’t sure he wanted to put Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness Stakes.
If there had been a Grade 1 stakes for 3-year-old fillies at the same juncture of the calendar, he probably would not have.
But McPeek has ducked no challenges this year, racing Swiss Skydiver in Florida, Louisiana, California, Arkansas, Kentucky and New York. So as long as she kept cleaning out her feed tub and showing up eager to train, why not pit her against a field of colts led by Kentucky Derby champion Authentic?
The relentless chestnut rewarded her trainer’s bold choice Saturday when she became the first filly since 2009 and only the second since 1924 to win the Preakness.
“Just incredible,” McPeek said after the race. “Horses tell you they’re doing good. She always tells us she’s doing good. I know there were those naysayers. ‘Oh, why would you do that? That’s the worst thing you can do.’ But she’s just a real bull. She loves what she does every day.”
Swiss Skydiver outlasted Authentic by a neck in a stirring duel to the finish. They were the two most accomplished runners in the 11-horse field, and Authentic went off as a 3-2 favorite. The Bob Baffert-trained colt did not start as sharply as he did in the Derby. Once Swiss Skydiver, who went off as an 11-1 choice, nudged ahead with an inside move at about the 3/4-mile mark, she never allowed Authentic to pass as they pulled away from the rest of the field. Jockey Robby Albarado steered her expertly along the rail, taking advantage of Authentic’s tendency to run wider.
“He had every chance to get by her,” Baffert said. “He got beat. He just couldn’t get by her. She dug in. She’s tough.”
He was disappointed that his horse did not move immediately to the front after breaking cleanly. “We had to get the lead,” Baffert said after Swiss Skydiver denied him a record-breaking eighth Preakness victory. “He runs better on the lead. He likes to be out there running fast. ... That’s how he won the Derby, get him running. But (jockey John Velazquez) said when he went to pick it up, he didn’t have it today.”
Velazquez said he tried to coax a move from the Derby champ on the backstretch “but he just stood there and Swiss Skydiver came to him. I tried to get him rolling again, but he just stayed with that other horse from the half-mile pole to the wire.”
The Preakness victory was a second for the 47-year-old Albarado, who also won aboard Curlin in 2007. He jumped in for Tyler Gaffalione, who was committed to a different track for the weekend.