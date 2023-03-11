BOSTON — Even Lloyd’s of London can’t provide the type of insurance that Jeremy Swayman gives the Boston Bruins.
Linus Ullmark, Swayman’s crease partner, has been hands-down the best goaltender in the NHL this season. The surefire Vezina Trophy winner has had, much like the team he tends the nets for, a historic season and will be Boston’s unquestioned No. 1 keeper when the playoffs start next month.
But what if the unthinkable happens and Ullmark gets hurt before then? Or worse, he goes down during the playoffs?
No one associated with Boston Bruins hockey — the players, coaches, management, or fan base — wants to see that happen.
But if it did, the hopes of a Stanley Cup championship wouldn’t necessarily come crashing down. Not with Swayman as the NHL’s preeminent backup.
The 6-foot-2, 194-pound Anchorage native made his 24th start of the season Thursday night at home against the Edmonton Oilers. He’s been the perfect compliment to Ullmark (38 starts), with neither keeper being overworked. They’ll both be plenty fresh for what they hope will be a two-month sojourn through the playoffs.
That will change in mid-April, however, when Ullmark will get the Game 1 start in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and remain in that position barring a.) an injury or b.) very poor play. The 24-year-old Swayman has been aware of this for some time, and while competitively he’d obviously love to be The Guy, he understands the unique situation he’s in, being in tandem with a fellow netminder in the midst of a ridiculously good campaign.
Swayman being the No. 2 guy for the Second Season, however, gives the Bruins an enormous advantage should they ever need to turn to him.
While Ullmark’s numbers are like those of a video game goaltender set on rookie mode, Swayman’s stats aren’t too far behind. After a 3-2 loss Thursday he was third in the league in goals-against average (2.30), tied for sixth in save percentage (.916), had 16 wins and a pair of shutouts, and owned the league’s fifth-longest shutout streak (158 minutes 42 seconds).
He’s 3 inches shorter and 18 pounds lighter than his creasemate and post-victory hug buddy, but Swayman plays big and takes up a lot of net. He remains square to shooters, doesn’t go down too early or bite on dekes, and tracks the puck well through traffic. In the final year of his entry level contract, he’s on a very team-friendly deal of $925,000.
Swayman is a guy who’d start on at least half the teams in the NHL, probably more. On this year’s Bruins team, however, No. 1’s most valuable contribution is being its No. 2 goaltender, ready if and when the call comes in April, May or even June, when the games matter most.
