Ime Udoka will soon be back on an NBA sideline as a head coach — it just won’t be for the Celtics. The Nets will hire Udoka as their next head coach, a league source confirmed to MassLive. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Nets parted ways with Steve Nash earlier Tuesday, opening the door for Udoka to become their next coach.






