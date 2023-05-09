One way or the other, this ongoing stretch was always going to set the tone for the rest of the season.
Coming out of their last off day on April 27 the Red Sox were 13-13 and looking at a daunting 12-game stretch, with series against the Cleveland Guardians (reigning AL Central champs), Toronto Blue Jays (who owned Boston last year), Philadelphia Phillies (last fall’s World Series runner-ups) and Atlanta Braves (perennial title contenders). It wasn’t hard to imagine the Red Sox losing all four series and looking up at the end five or six games under .500 and well behind the pack in the playoff hunt.
Instead the Red Sox won the first three series, ripped off an eight-game winning streak and now head to Atlanta as one of the best teams in baseball.
Even the biggest optimist couldn’t have predicted things would be going this well. After going 8-2 over their past three series the Red Sox are now 21-15 and entered Monday with a 1.5-game lead for the third American League Wild Card spot. They are only a half-game behind Toronto and two games behind Baltimore in the standings, and overall they’ve won eight of their first 11 series despite facing the toughest schedule in the sport so far by a comfortable margin.
Now they have a chance to really make a statement.
Atlanta, only two years removed from a World Series title, is among the favorites to win it all again. The Braves boast the best record in the National League at 24-11 and rank near the top of the league in both runs scored (5.37, sixth) and runs allowed (3.77, fourth) per game. They possess a talented roster loaded with homegrown superstars, and this year’s club has heavily benefited from the offseason addition of catcher Sean Murphy, who was acquired from the Oakland Athletics and is looking like an early MVP candidate.
Even if it’s only a two-game set, this series is a prime opportunity for the Red Sox to silence the doubters who are still convinced this team is destined for failure.
After returning home from Atlanta the Red Sox enter what’s shaping up to be softest portion of their schedule to date. Boston is expected to be favored in each of its next six series, starting with this weekend’s tilt against the surprisingly awful St. Louis Cardinals (11-24 entering Monday).
After that Boston welcomes the Seattle Mariners (17-17) to Fenway Park before embarking on its first and longest West Coast trip of the year.
The Red Sox still have a long way to go, but they’ve put themselves in position to make this an exciting summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.