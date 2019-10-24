HOUSTON — By the end of the seventh inning Wednesday night, by the time they’d batted around, bullied the Houston Astros and brought themselves within two wins of a title — with five chances to get them — the Washington Nationals could take just a second to look around and breathe.
They were the enemies in a stadium that was slowly emptying out. Enemies with big grins and even bigger reasons to bet on themselves. That’s what happens when you beat the home team, 12-3, in Game 2 of the World Series. That’s what happens when you carry a 2-0 lead onto a plane back to Washington. That’s what happens when you stage a six-run seventh inning that starts against their star pitcher, Justin Verlander, and ends with you capitalizing on every last mistake.
That’s what the Nationals did at Minute Maid Park. They dismembered the Astros, and in swift fashion, after Stephen Strasburg kept them floating in a tight game. He gave up two runs in six innings of taxing work. He was rewarded once the bats erupted in the seventh. The rally began when Kurt Suzuki rocketed a Verlander fastball out to left. It only finished when the Nationals had marched into Houston and left little doubt.
Fifty-five teams have taken a 2-0 advantage in the World Series. Forty-four have won it all.
“We don’t try to take any of this for granted,” Howie Kendrick said. “We still have to go home and play really good baseball.”
Verlander was first tasked with slowing a team that has now won eight games in a row and 18 of its past 20 going back to Sept. 23. But he couldn’t, at least at the start and finish, beginning when Anthony Rendon smacked a two-run double in the first. The fans went quiet, and their orange flags didn’t wave, yet it didn’t take long for the building to fill with noise. Washington’s early 2-0 lead lasted until Alex Bregman hit a towering two-run shot off Strasburg in the bottom of the inning.
He rocked a middle-in change-up, but Strasburg was quick to find a rhythm. Verlander was, too. Strasburg eventually fought through six innings on 114 pitches. He stranded two runners before he exited, giving the Nationals a chance and gutting a spurt of Verlander’s dominance with more of his own. Strasburg capped the outing by getting Kyle Tucker to wave at a full-count curveball. He jogged off the field once he did, leaving nothing behind, and locked hands with first base coach Tim Bogar in a swinging high-five.
Strasburg typically ducks into the tunnel once he exits. He finds a quiet space. He waits for the pitching coach to tell him he is done. But now Strasburg knew the job was finished. So he walked through a line of teammates, repeated two words — “Come on! Come on!” — then left them to celebrate when Suzuki started the next half-inning with a boom.
“Those guys are going out there and giving us literally everything they have every single pitch,” right fielder Adam Eaton said of the Nationals’ rotation, “and pitching through some different situations and putting our offense in a good situation. And that’s all we can ask.”
The Nationals put together intricate scouting reports for their hitters to review each series. It’s a joint job for the analytics and video staff. But one member of the organization once joked that Suzuki’s packet is always thinner than the rest. He just looks for the first fastball he sees and tries to pull it as hard as he can. And that’s what he did against Verlander in the seventh, smashing high heat, driving it off the Lexus sign behind the left field seats and down into the stands.
Verlander was hooked for reliever Ryan Pressly after he walked Victor Robles with no outs. The floodgates soon opened when Turner walked and, with two outs, the Astros issued their first intentional pass of the entire season. It put Juan Soto on first to load the bases. Houston paid for it once Bregman bobbled a Kendrick grounder, allowing a run and the rally to continue, before Asdrúbal Cabrera drove in two with a single. Then Bregman erred again by throwing a ball high and wide of first to allow two more Nationals to score. Big pockets of the crowd headed for the exits. And the ballpark went silent again.
“We’re getting contributions from guys up and down the roster,” closer Sean Doolittle said. “Our stars are playing like stars, but we’re getting contributions from guys one through nine in the order.”
So when Manager Dave Martinez reflected on the game, and he had some time to do so, it was hard to pick the hero. There was Rendon lifting that two-run double in the first. There was Strasburg keeping the Astros in check for six innings. There was Suzuki’s home run, there was Cabrera pitching in, and there were all the tiny contributions that, when glued together, formed a winning whole. The challenge was that Martinez had to decide.
Before this season, his second on the job, an idea popped into Martinez’s head. The manager wanted to save a game ball from every one of Washington’s wins. He wanted to put them on a wall outside his office at Nationals Park, set in chronological order, stacked on shelves that grew as the season moved along. Each is signed by the player who led the Nationals to victory. When Martinez can’t pick one, when the effort feels bigger, he has two players scratch their signatures onto the worn leather. Some even have three names. Then Martinez finishes the process by writing the date on a plastic case and putting it in its spot for good.
When the Nationals left for Houston on Monday, there were 101 game balls stretching from March 31 to Oct. 15. They formed a mural of team success. Players often stand in the hallway to look, remembering the most random days of an eight-month sprint, counting how many they’ve accounted for. Now Martinez will leave here with a fresh pair to shelve: There is Soto’s ball after he collected three hits and three RBI in Game 1. There will be another signed by Strasburg from Wednesday.
And the Nationals need just two more.