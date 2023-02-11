Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce dives in for a touchdown after a reception defense by Cleveland Browns free safety Andrew Sendejo in the second quarter on a keeper during their AFC Divisional Playoff game in 2021 at Arrowhead Stadium.
PHOENIX — Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce has been selected for the past eight Pro Bowls and has been named All-Pro four times.
Including the two playoff games this year, Kelce has been targeted 177 times and caught 131 passes for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns heading into Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
His brother, Jason Kelce, plays center for the Eagles and their mother, Donna, has turned into an internet sensation with her cookies she delivered to both of sons Monday during “Super Bowl Opening Night.”
“It’s just another backyard brawl for me and my brother,” Travis Kelce said. “Fortunately for me, I don’t have to go up against him this time. I can just watch when my guys like Chris Jones and all of the (defensive) tackles go against him.”
Kelce played in college at Cincinnati. The Chiefs selected him in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2013 draft.
“Coach (Andy) Reid called me, and I’m thinking it’s St. Louis,” Kelce said. “I didn’t want to answer the call because St. Louis wasn’t doing too hot back then. Once I knew it was coach Reid, he just asked me, ‘Are you going to screw this up. I need a mature guy. I don’t need a guy who’s going to come in and be silly and not be focused on the task at hand.’ ”
Kelce was true to his word. Reid, who started in the NFL as a tight ends coach in 1992 on Mike Holmgren’s staff in Green Bay, knows how to get Kelce open.
“What that did is showed me the type of guy that coach Reid is,” Kelce said. “The fact that he’s very family-oriented. The fact that he brings more than just football into this thing. That’s the kind of player that I am. I bring more than just my professionalism into the building. I bring a whole lot of love to the guys that I do it with.”
If Kelce did have to battle his brother, the Chiefs would be in trouble.
“Don’t get me wrong, he won the majority of the battles,” Kelce said. “But I was getting my fair share of dubs (wins). So, I couldn’t tell you the very first time. But it definitely happened more often than he’ll admit, for sure.”
