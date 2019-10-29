AMHERST, Mass. — This first: UConn is not the worst college football team in America or even the region.
The Huskies outlasted UMass, their new unofficial business partner, Saturday at McGuirk Alumni Stadium, 56-35, and clapped and hugged and hollered and sang.
The game was, at least initially, an unsightly mess of turnovers and generally goofy play that could make one bemoan the fact that these teams, who are in the independent football fight together as guides and friendly rivals, will make a concerted effort to play each other every year well into the future.
Still, it was a day UConn could feel just fine about. The Huskies had lost 22 games in a row against FBS teams, so let them be happy. In a matchup of largely inexperienced and downtrodden players, the group from Storrs earned a rare dose of game day joy.
Hey, one of these teams had to win.
Now it’s on both programs to be better when they meet next year for the season opener in East Hartford, and better each year moving forward. This series, for the universities’ proximity and shared goals, could become the focal point of each’s season as the programs head down Independence Way in search of an identity.
They better make it into something worth watching. It can’t be the Bottom of the Barrel Bowl or the UStink Game. They must push each other and help each other, create some interest, find creative ways to recruit and market themselves and become respectable operations.
Heck, put a trophy on the line. (Too soon?)
These programs and their athletic directors truly need each other.
So there in solidarity sat UConn’s David Benedict and UMass’ Ryan Bamford before the game, holding a joint press conference to share thoughts on how to survive without conference affiliation and how there should/could be brighter days ahead.
“How do we really make our relationship, make FBS football in this region visible, something that people want to consume on a regular basis, and make it (part) of the fabric of sporting life in New England?” Bamford said. “That’s important. That’s something we’re always trying to claim and grasp: How do we get our foothold in New England? It’s a tough sporting landscape. I think playing this game will really be helpful.”
UConn and UMass are both highly visible, but for the wrong reasons right now. They are part of college football’s Weekend Wreck Check.
The opening portion of Saturday’s game was almost farcical — so bad it was actually kind of good. UMass fumbled away its first possession and UConn went up 7-0 on the first of Kevin Mensah’s five touchdowns. UMass’ Isaiah Rodgers fumbled away the kickoff but he blocked Clayton Harris’ 24-yard field goal attempt minutes later. Andrew Brito threw an interception on the next play from scrimmage, picked by UConn’s Oneil Robinson, and Jack Zergiotis threw an interception on the play after that.
It was head spinning stuff. It did make for something entertaining.
These teams do, eventually, have to make “The UGame” something more than each will view as a respite on the schedule. UConn-UMass would have a certain appeal if Randy Edsall and first-year UMass coach Walt Bell can succeed in their challenging rebuilding projects. There is no true recruiting base in the Northeast, no bowl tie in, and one could argue that independent football is viable only for Notre Dame, BYU, a service academy — just a select few and not necessarily two big state schools in New England.
Bottom line: It is going to be difficult for either program to win consistently.
“Success is just one piece,” Benedict said. “People (ask) all the time about how we are going to get more people in the stands. Winning certainly helps that, but it’s not the only thing. We were down at Tulane a couple weeks ago and they’re having one of the best years that they’ve had in a long time. Yet they didn’t have many people in their stands, and that’s unfortunate for them because they’ve really turned that program. That would tell you it’s not just the fact that you’re winning. You’ve got to bring in opponents that people are interested in.”
Few in New Orleans want to see UConn just like few in East Hartford want to see Tulane.
“This has nothing to do with the competitiveness of the American, which is very competitive in football,” said Benedict, who has put together a rather attractive schedule for 2020. “But it’s not that interesting to our fan base. There are a lot of good teams that come into Rentschler as part of our conference right now and we’re not seeing a lot of people come out because of who the opponent is.”
It’s because of how awful UConn has been, too, of course. I’d argue that if the Huskies were beating up on the AAC in recent years many more fans would be hopping around Rentschler Field and pounding their chests about beating all those Florida and Southern football schools.
UConn and UMass arrived at this point for different reasons.
UMass, an FBS program for just eight years, chose to leave the MAC after the 2015 season instead of becoming an all-sports member of the conference. UConn this past summer announced plans to join the Big East for all sports the conference sponsors, leaving the football team as an independent.
So both are trying to figure things out and help each other out. Bamford was one of the first people Benedict reached out to regarding scheduling and other challenges that come with independence. They want to play each other every year. They both want Boston College and Army as annual opponents.
There is so much work to be done on both sides of what could, one day, be a fun rivalry.
Maybe more than 12,234 will show up to watch. That was the announced attendance Saturday. That is discouraging. Many fans stuck around to watch the fabulous UMass band play long into the night.
The Huskies headed back to Storrs, smiling after the 73rd meeting between two schools that need each other more than ever.