SPORTS-BBA-TIGERS-REDSOX-GET

Adam Duvall (18) of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on Sunday in Boston.

 Brian Fluharty / Getty Images

BOSTON — When Trevor Story first joined the Red Sox in 2022, it took him several weeks to nail his timing at the plate after getting barely a week’s worth of at-bats in spring training.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.