BOSTON — Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story will spend this week rehabbing with Triple-A Worcester at Polar Park. The WooSox return home from a nine-game road trip Tuesday to host Rochester for six games.
Story, who underwent elbow surgery in January, began his rehab assignment Friday for Double-A Portland. He played five innings at shortstop Friday, nine innings at DH on Saturday and five innings at shortstop Sunday. The 30-year-old went 2-for-8 with a three-run homer, two runs, two walks and five strikeouts in three games combined. He was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts on Saturday.
“He made a nice play in the hole (Sunday),” manager Alex Cora said. “Backhand, jump throw to first, which is refreshing.”
Story typically records approximately 50 at-bats and plays about 20 games during spring training. This is technically his spring training buildup but his rehab is not allowed to exceed 20 days. It’s likely he’ll need about the full 20 days to get ready.
“We’re kind of in the thick of a race right now so that could change things,” Story said Friday about his timeline. “But I think when I feel comfortable timing-wise and all things included to go back, then we will. I think we’ve done a lot of work to try to cut that timeline down as I’m playing these games. So I feel good about that.”
In other Red Sox injury news, Chris Sale, who is on the 60-day IL with a stress reaction in the scapula bone, played catch Sunday. He will throw an up-and-down bullpen session Tuesday.
