LAS VEGAS — While the Celtics have been busy playing through Summer League, the much-anticipated question mark has been Jaylen Brown’s future. As of now, the Celtics and Brown are expected to agree to a supermax extension sometime in the coming days and weeks. But through the opening days in Vegas, no agreement has been reached by the two sides.
The max dollar amount of any supermax extension isn’t up in the air as Brown is eligible for a five-year, $295 million deal. But there have been some outside factors, such as player options and other details, that have contributed to the negotiations. After the C’s beat the Lakers in Summer League action Wednesday, Boston president Brad Stevens detailed his thoughts on the ongoing talks.
“I can’t really talk about it but it’s been all good discussion,” Stevens said. “We want Jaylen to be here for a long, long time, and we’ve made that clear. We’re looking forward to all sitting down and we have time here. I probably shouldn’t say anything else, but I feel optimistic.”
The Celtics already reached a $60 million extension with new trade addition Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday which leaves Brown’s extension as the likely final major item of business left for the team this offseason.
The Celtics have the ability to offer Brown a starting salary up to 35 percent of the salary cap in a supermax deal for five seasons with the deal kicking in during the 2024-25 season. Brown is expected to push for a trade kicker per league sources as one of the terms of the new contract, a common move for stars around the league.
Any supermax contract will need to be five years according to the CBA but Brown could also push for a player option in the final year of an extension with Boston so he could have the option to reach free agency sooner and lock in another long-term deal in his prime.
