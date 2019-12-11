AJ Dillon, Boston College’s all-time leading rusher, has declared for the NFL Draft and won’t play in the Birmingham Bowl game against Cincinnati.
Dillon, a junior leaves the Eagles with 4,382 yards rushing and 38 rushing touchdowns both BC career records. He’s a three-time All-ACC running back.
It’s unclear whether BC’s decision to fire coach Steve Addazio influenced his decision to skip the bowl.
The New London, Conn., native released a statement through BC:
“Ever since I was a kid playing Pop Warner, it was always my dream to play in the National Football League,” said Dillon.