At full strength the Red Sox have enough talent on the roster to compete for the playoffs, but if they can’t get healthy soon things could get ugly in a hurry.
Since the start of July the Red Sox have been forced to get by without nearly all of its starting rotation. Ten of the last 13 games have been started by rookies or openers, and entering Thursday the club’s starters had combined for a 6.59 ERA while averaging 4.2 innings per start since July 2. The Red Sox were 4-8 over that stretch.
That’s bad enough, but factor in the club’s ongoing bullpen issues and now having Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Trevor Story all banged up as well, and it’s no wonder the Red Sox have struggled so much.
Thankfully the cavalry is on its way.
Chris Sale made his season debut on Tuesday and was excellent, and now Nathan Eovaldi is expected to make his first start in more than a month on Friday against the New York Yankees.
Garrett Whitlock, Rich Hill and Michael Wacha might not be far behind, and with everyone set to get a breather during next week’s All-Star break the Red Sox should be much better positioned for the second half.
They better be, because as the Sox have fought to keep their head above water the playoff race has gotten a lot more interesting.
Even with three Wild Card spots in the expanded playoffs, it’s going to take everything the Red Sox have to elbow their way into the field. Starting rookies four out of five days isn’t going to cut it, and neither will patching together a lineup that doesn’t have Bogaerts, Devers, Martinez and Story in it more often than not.
