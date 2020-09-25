BOSTON — Martin Perez’s 2020 season ended just like it began — with a dud outing against the Orioles at Fenway Park.
Perez, who entered Thursday with a respectable 3.88 ERA, gave up six runs on nine hits in four innings as the Red Sox lost, 12-1. His ERA rose to 4.50.
Baltimore opened the scoring with three runs in the second, with Rio Ruiz (RBI single) and Cedric Mullins (2-run double) drawing first blood. Ramon Urias (RBI double), Hanser Alberto (sacrifice fly) and former Red Sox infielder Jose Iglesias (solo home run) added insurance in the fourth, chasing Perez from the game after 82 pitches.
Perez finished the season 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA. He struck out 45 and walked 28 in 62 innings.
The Red Sox hold a $6.25 million option on the 29-year-old left-hander, who has a 5.30 ERA over the last three seasons.
The O’s added two runs in the seventh and padded the score with home runs from Pat Valaika (seventh inning off Dylan Covey) and Austin Hays (ninth inning off infielder Tzu-Wei Lin, who was pitching). The Red Sox grounded into four double plays and mustered just seven hits.
In what could be his final home game at Fenway Park, Jackie Bradley Jr. went 1-for-4, striking out to end the game.
With the loss, the Red Sox finished 11-20 at Fenway Park on the season and fell to 22-35 overall on the season. Baltimore snapped Boston’s three-game winning streak, which was tied for the club’s longest of the season.
The Sox finish out their season in Atlanta, where a three-game series against the Braves begins Friday night.