It seems like every time the Red Sox have turned a corner, they’ve found a way to stumble back to square one.
When they won eight straight to move a season-high seven games over .500, they then lost six of their next seven, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the last-place St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.
When they bounced back with four straight wins and a pair of series victories over Seattle and San Diego, they face-planted again and went 5-12 over the next two-plus weeks.
Now, since winning six straight to move back into the playoff picture, the Red Sox have dropped four of five to a pair of unremarkable AL Central clubs, including this weekend’s series against a bad Chicago White Sox team that seems destined to sell off its entire starting rotation ahead of the trade deadline.
As a result, the Red Sox come into the week 40-39, last in the AL East and three games back of the last Wild Card spot with three teams to jump.
They haven’t been bad, per se. They’ve just been… blah.
The Red Sox will hit the season’s official halfway mark on Thursday and to this point the club has been thoroughly mediocre. Both the offense and pitching has come and gone, and the club has consistently been sunk by key injuries and horrible defense.
The season hasn’t been without its bright spots. Brayan Bello looks like the real deal and several of Boston’s other young pitchers have taken important steps forward. Big offseason signing Masataka Yoshida has been a borderline All-Star and rookie first baseman Triston Casas has shaken off his terrible start, batting .267 with an .848 OPS since the start of June.
Chris Sale also looked for a while like he was back to his old self too, but then he suffered yet another injury setback and is now out until at least August. Trevor Story also likely won’t return until around then, and his absence and the club’s inability to find a serviceable replacement has been the biggest reason for the Red Sox malaise.
With those two plus guys like Tanner Houck, John Schreiber and Joely Rodriguez on the shelf, Boston could badly use reinforcements. The club’s flaws are fixable, but given that the trade deadline is still five weeks away and few teams are in obvious sell-now mode, the Red Sox will probably have to try and tread water for another month before meaningful help arrives.
The Red Sox have it in them and they’ve already shown they can compete, now they just have to start being more consistent and stop losing to clubs like the Rockies and White Sox every other week.
