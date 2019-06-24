LOWELL, Mass. — Baseball has filled Elih Marrero’s life from the second he entered the world.
At the moment of his birth, after all, his father had just knocked a double for the triple-A Louisville Redbirds.
“My dad was literally standing on second base when I was born!” said Elih with a laugh. “Baseball is all I’ve ever known. I grew up around big league clubhouses. It’s the game I love. It would be hard not to dream of being a ballplayer.”
The son of 10-year major league catcher Eli Marrero, Elih is following in his father’s pro baseball footsteps as the starting catcher for the Lowell Spinners.
“It’s so exciting to be here,” said the younger Marrero, who turned 22 on Saturday. “I’ve always dreamed of being a pro ballplayer, and my father and coaches have always pushed me to my limits to be the best that I can be. I’m excited to be playing, and Lowell is awesome.”
An eighth round pick by Boston in the 2018 MLB Draft, Marrero is ranked the top catching prospect in the Red Sox organization by ESPN.com. He has already impressed with his stellar defense behind the plate, and is hitting .281 (9 for 32) in his first eight games with Lowell.
“Elih takes a lot of pride in taking care of his pitching staff,” said Lowell Spinners pitching coach Nick Green. “He’s a very good receiver, and he’s not afraid to call a pitcher out when he needs to. He’s a smart catcher. When you don’t have to go anywhere but your living room for big league advice, that helps a lot.”
Marrero was just two months old when his father earned his first major league promotion in September of 1997 with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The youngster grew up around the ballpark during his father’s 10 seasons (1997-2006) in the bigs with the Cardinals, Braves, Royals, Orioles, Rockies and Mets, hitting .243 with 261 RBIs in 724 career games.
“Being around guys like (future Hall of Famer) Albert Pujols who made such a big impact on the game as a kid was amazing,” Marrero said. “When you’re a little kid, you don’t realize who is in front of you. Now, looking back, I wish I could experience it again. But it was a lot of fun.
“(Two-time MLB All-Star) Placido Polanco still reaches out to me. He tells me to keep my head on straight. Baseball’s a game of failure. You have to keep moving forward no matter what.”
While baseball was instantly a bond for the Marreros, it took time for Elih to follow in his dad’s catching footsteps.
“My dad put me at shortstop in Little League,” Elih said. “From there I was an outfielder. Then, when I was 9-years-old, I told my dad, ‘I want to do what you do dad. I want to catch!’ He asked me if I was sure, then the next day he bought me a new set of catching gear and we started working.
“We still talk about baseball every day. He keeps me thinking and learning about the game.”
Elih grew into a star at Coral Gables (Fla.) High School, earning Perfect Game All-American honors as a senior after hitting .320 with 10 RBIs.
Marrero began his college career at Mississippi, before transferring to St. Thomas University (Fla.) Last spring, he hit .370 with nine homers and 80 RBIs in 61 games for St. Thomas, earning NAIA All-American.
Following the season, Marrero was selected by the Red Sox with the 250th pick in the MLB Draft.
“My grandfather was a huge Yankees fan,” he said. “My mom and I would always joke about what it would be like if I got drafted by the Red Sox. When the Red Sox did select me, we laughed about it. It was really exciting.”
Marrero spent the majority of last summer in the Gulf Coast League, hitting .289 with nine RBIs in 26 games, before earning a late promotion to Lowell. After spending the early portion of this season back in the GCL, he’s already made a strong impression on the Lowell staff.
“Elih’s coming along very well,” said Spinners manager Luke Montz. “He works well with the pitchers. He’s a good receiver and knows how to call a good game. He also has a nice swing from both sides of the plate and he is a gamer. He’s a guy the team will follow.”