Patrice Bergeron may not be the first over the boards when the Bruins’ go to the penalty kill, as coach Bruce Cassidy utilizes Bergeron’s line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak more and more in offensive situations. He’d be crazy not to.
But Bergeron is still considered one of the best defensive forwards in the game, and he was recognized as such on Monday when he was named a finalist for the Selke Award for a record ninth consecutive time. He’s got stiff competition in fellow finalists Sean Couturier of the Flyers and Ryan O’Reilly of the Blues.
Currently tied with Montreal Canadien legend Bob Gainey with four wins, a fifth would give Bergeron the record.
Though he’ll turn 35 on Friday, Bergeron said his game is still very much a work in progress. But he credited in particular his junior coach with Acadie-Bathurst, Real Paiement, who made him see the importance in developing his two-way game.
“In juniors, my coach then made me realize that I couldn’t make it to the next level with only my offense. I needed to also work on faceoffs and he actually put me on the wing for a period of time to learn how to play on the right wing and have more options. He basically told me I wasn’t going to make it if I didn’t explore other things on the offensive side ... but also on the defensive side to get better and I couldn’t just rely on one thing to make it to the next level,” said Bergeron. “Once I got to Boston, my coaches have helped me a lot, whether it was Mike Sullivan early on, Claude (Julien) when he came in he really worked on my defensive side of things. The players I’ve played with, teammates. You try to take some things away from different guys, some tendencies of guys around the league and make them your own and get better that way.”
Bergeron still gets his PK time and is as diligent as ever on the backcheck. But Bergeron centers one of the most explosive lines in the NHL. For the past five days, it has been missing its right wing, the Rocket Richard Trophy co-winner Pastrnak. He remained in quarantine after coming in contact with someone who contracted the coronavirus. Anders Bjork has been filling in for Pastrnak. Time’s a wasting, as the B’s will be leaving for the hub city of Toronto on Sunday, but Bergeron believes his line will be fine.
“I don’t think there’s concern there,” said Bergeron. “I think right now what we’re trying to get out of practice is rhythm, getting your hands back, individually but also collectively with the system and all the positioning and having a feel of having 5-on-5 scrimmages back again. It’s been a while for that. As far as chemistry, is it ideal? No, it’s not. But that being said, me, Pasta and March have been playing together for a while now. And it seems like every time we’re put back on a line together, we’re finding the chemistry pretty quickly. It seems pretty seamless every time. We’re hoping to rely on that when Pasta comes back, hopefully it’s sooner rather than later, and go from there.”