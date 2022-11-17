When the Celtics reached the NBA Finals last June, their biggest weakness failed them. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown fatigued from a long, grueling playoff run, the C’s bench couldn’t pick them up and it ultimately cost them against a deep Warriors squad.






