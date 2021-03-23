The Boston Celtics were without multiple starters but still gutted out a tough fourth quarter performance to force overtime. But it was the Memphis Grizzlies who outlasted the visitors in a 132-126 Boston loss on Monday at the FedExForum.
Boston was missing Jayson Tatum (illness), Kemba Walker (left knee management) and Tristan Thompson (health and safety protocols), leaving a roster falling well short of full strength. Romeo Langford (health and safety protocols) was also out as he looks to be near his season debut.
The Celtics still had some juice, playing a competitive contest against the Grizzlies. Jaylen Brown had 27 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while the unlikely hero was Jeff Teague, who had 26 points and six assists on 10-for-12 shooting as he was inserted into the starting lineup.
Teague made important plays down the stretch in the fourth quarter and overtime, willing the C’s to a close game. Boston showed some rare fourth quarter resiliency, outscoring the Grizzlies 31-23 in the final quarter to send the game to overtime.
But the Celtics fell back below the .500 mark, down to 21-22. Boston continues its strenuous stretch by visiting the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday and Friday. There’s a chance the Celtics who play Wednesday won’t be the same group by Friday, seeing as how the trade deadline is on Thursday.
Here are takeaways from Boston’s overtime loss to the Grizzlies:
The three-point shooting traveled: A day after the Celtics flirted with the franchise record for made three-pointers, they were back at it again Monday with a slew of outside shots. Boston went 23-for-54 on three-pointers against the Magic in the blowout win. The Celtics were hot again Monday, though they didn’t shoot as much after the break. Boston hit 12 three-pointers in the first half and finished 15-for-24 (62.5 percent). While it was Brown with a career-high 10 three-pointers against the Magic, it was a balanced shooting effort against the Grizzlies.
The discrepancy in play showed: While the Celtics were more than happy taking outside shots, it was the complete opposite style for the Grizzlies. That difference manifested itself in the points in the paint difference. Memphis was dominant inside paint, outsourcing the Celtics 80-54. Boston made five more three-pointers and got to the free throw line more than Memphis, which allowed them to stay in the game.
The depth came to play: Because, well the reserve Celtics kind of had to. Aside from Teague, C’s coach Brad Stevens slid in Semi Ojeleye in the starting lineup. Teague was efficient and did well scoring, but it was the other Celtics who needed to step up in the missing starters’ void. Robert Williams III was his dynamic self again with 17 points and six rebounds while affecting numerous shots on defense. Grant Williams had 10 points. Aaron Nesmith also got some run as he had been in and out of the rotation in recent weeks.
The free throws were again an issue … in a different way: It’s been some lean free throw shooting nights for the Celtics recently. They haven’t been getting to the line enough to put pressure on defenses through free throws and drawing fouls. The C’s didn’t have much trouble getting to the charity stripe Monday, attempting 24 free throws. But the issue lied in the percentages: Boston only made 15 of those attempts for 62.5 percent. That’s been a season-long issue for the Celtics and they left points on the board in a game where every point mattered.
C’s still searching for pieces
The Celtics were deprived starters on the second game of a back-to-back, all bits and pieces that could’ve been used as excuses.
That didn’t stop the Celtics from a spirited effort against the Grizzlies on Monday.
There were certainly positives, like how the Celtics battled back to force overtime in a rare stellar fourth quarter. Jeff Teague played his best game in a Boston uniform, looking more like his former All-Star self than the player who racked up DNP-CDs earlier this season.
But with the missing talent and other execution errors, there were still some flaws that showed through. Despite being whittled and shorthanded, Boston showed it has the resolve to keep up — now it’s just about putting it together.
All in all, the final product was one that left C’s guard Jaylen Brown with a shade of frustration.
“We had this one,” Brown said. “Like, we had it. We played really hard, had a lot of guys step up; step into roles that they usually don’t play in. I was proud of that. But we still could have got this win. This is definitely one we want back.”
Tatum was a late scratch after C’s coach Brad Stevens said his All-Star forward was complaining of some “dizziness” once he got to the stadium. He went through some light shooting work, but decided to shut it down.
Brown said he didn’t know Tatum was out until right near tipoff; an adjustment on the fly. Stevens rolled with Jeff Teague and Semi Ojeleye in the starting lineup, replacing Tatum and Walker (who sits out the second game of a back-to-back).
That’s now back-to-back games and nights where the Celtics played with some urgency. They said there are no moral victories — especially as Boston fell to 20-21 — but there were some positives that came out from Monday’s loss.
“The last two nights have been a lot more like Celtics basketball,” Stevens said. “So I’m disappointed we didn’t play better in overtime. I thought the ball stopped a little bit more in overtime, and maybe that was due to legs, all that stuff, because those guys were all playing a little heavier minutes than usual. But they were battling.”
Teague was the difference-maker down the stretch. He played 39 minutes and kept coming up with big shots on his way to a 26-point night on 10-for-12 shooting. When Boston needed buckets down the stretch, there was Teague showing up with scores.
Of course, it wasn’t enough to actually pull off the win. The cracks were significant, whether it was the defensive mishaps or some misplays as the Grizzlies built a lead in the third quarter.
“We made a lot of plays to give ourselves a chance the last 30 or 45 seconds of the game in regulation,” Stevens said. “That was good, poised stuff. So we can build off the last two nights and we’ve got to. This is disappointing, but it’s also more who we want to look like at least.”
The Celtics travel to face the third-place Milwaukee Bucks for two contests on Wednesday and Friday. It’s an important part of their season as they’ve lagged behind the top competition across the league.
There’s a chance, too, the Celtics on Wednesday will be different come Friday. The two games sandwich the trade deadline, meaning it could be a new-look Boston team by the end of the week. But the players aren’t seeing it that way, instead using it as a measuring stick moment.
“Let’s go,” Brown said. “Put some ice on it, whatever it is that’s hurting, put some ice on it and let’s go. Get ready for Milwaukee. Looking forward to the challenge. Everything is about growth and getting better. I think as a unit, if we just keep moving in the right direction, we’re going to break through. I’m a firm believer in that.”