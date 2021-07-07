The Red Sox have already lost to Shohei Ohtani at the plate once this season, when he hit a game-winning home run in the ninth inning as the Angels took the final game of their mid-May series at Fenway Park.
On Tuesday, the Angels superstar got the better of them on the mound, too.
In a matchup of newly-minted All-Star pitchers at Angel Stadium, Ohtani performed as advertised. The two-way sensation was terrific over seven strong innings, and even helped his own cause again at the plate, and Nathan Eovaldi wasn’t at his best in his last start before the break as the Red Sox fell in a 5-3 loss to the Angels. They’ll try to grab the rubber game in Thursday’s finale with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill.
The Red Sox missed the pitching version of Ohtani in May, and while Alex Cora admits he’s been in awe of his greatness during an unprecedented season, he probably wishes they had missed him again. They got just five hits and struck out five times against Ohtani, who kept them fooled all night with his five-pitch mix. A week after his worst start of the season, when he recorded just two outs in a loss to the Yankees, Ohtani was dominant.
“He’s a different pitcher than in ’18, we thought,” Cora said. “In ’18, when we came here, it was early, of course, and his stuff was electric. ... He pitched today. Fastballs up, the split down, slow breaking ball. You see him, he goes seven but it wasn’t as smooth as it looked. ...
“Overall, you see him and he knows what he’s doing out there. Obviously just watching and knowing the at-bats and you have to run the bases and it’s amazing what he’s doing. Unreal. To do it at this level, we talk about the preparation and what he has to do to post every six days or whatever, and then to be the DH and do the things that he does, it’s amazing. It’s great.”
Eovaldi, fresh off becoming a first-time All-Star, will head to Denver next week with a bit of a sour taste in his mouth. After back-to-back dominant outings, the right-hander fell back to earth as he allowed five earned runs on nine hits over 5.2 innings. An ugly first inning — when he immediately coughed up the Red Sox’ 1-0 lead, allowing an RBI double to Ohtani and a two-run homer to Max Stassi — put them in an early 3-1 hole they couldn’t ultimately recover from.
But still, Eovaldi, who struck out nine, gave them a chance as he settled down after the first. Ohtani had retired 15 of 16 batters he faced until the sixth, when it looked like the Red Sox had something going. Connor Wong led off with a double before J.D. Martinez scored him on an RBI double to make it a one-run game.
But then, with two outs, the air was let out. Xander Bogaerts hit a deep drive to right that was caught above the wall by Juan Lagares, who robbed the would-be go-ahead two-run homer. Their best chance against Ohtani was gone in a flash.
“He changed the game with that play,” Cora said. “That ball, that’s a home run. It’s 4-3, us. He’s a good center fielder. ... That play by Lagares changed the game right there. We get the lead and obviously it’s a different ballgame.”
Any momentum from the Red Sox vanished. Eovaldi, who had struck out nine made a mess in the sixth, as he allowed two hits and a run to score before walking Lagares and hitting Luis Rengifo with a pitch to load the bases, which ended his night as Ohtani bested him.
“Whoever’s on the mound, any time we’re able to score first, take the lead, that’s my opportunity right there to shut them down and try to get the team back in the dugout,” Eovaldi said. “Unfortunately I wasn’t able to do that today. I gave up three in the first. It was an uphill battle from that point.”
“I had a lot of strikeouts tonight but a lot of soft contact as well. It was one of those nights where I had to battle a lot.”
Brandon Workman gave up a weak infield single to Darren Fletcher, who had a four-hit night, that made it 5-2 before he struck out Ohtani to escape the bases-loaded jam. The Red Sox were still well within striking distance, but couldn’t take advantage even after Ohtani left. Hunter Renfroe hit a solo homer in the ninth, but they couldn’t rally.