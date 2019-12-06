SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kelli Tennant, who earlier this year accused Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton of sexually assaulting her in 2017, dropped her lawsuit this week against the Kings coach, court documents show.
Court filings show Tennant has asked a judge to dismiss the case, with the dismissal entered as requested on Wednesday. It is not known whether a settlement has been reached. The case was dismissed “with prejudice,” court records show, meaning Tennant cannot re-file.
Tennant in April filed the lawsuit against Walton, accusing him of sexual battery in a Santa Monica hotel room in 2014,
Walton’s attorneys in previous court filings acknowledged that the two met at the hotel that day, but wrote that “their encounter was very short, entirely pleasant and consensual.”
In August, investigators hired by the NBA and the Kings said there was insufficient evidence to support the allegations. Tennant at the time worked as a Los Angeles TV reporter.