SPORTS-TEN-WILLIAMS-GET

Serena Williams waves to the crowd after losing against France’s Harmony Tan during their first-round Wimbledon match at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 28 in London.

 Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Serena Williams doesn’t like the word “retirement.”

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.