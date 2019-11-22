DENVER — The jury is probably still out on the Celtics, but these guys have people more important and harder to convince: Themselves.
The evidence from Wednesday night’s overtime loss to the Clippers made their case in strong terms. Oh, there will still be much deliberation and more exhibits to be entered, but the 107-104 loss in Los Angeles has the C’s a little more persuaded that what they’re doing now could be enough to get them playoff success — a huge leap from the way the NBA is played in the regular season.
Make no mistake, however. The Celtics kissed away a 10-point fourth-quarter lead, and their decisions on offense often left a lot to be desired. But here, too, they were able to find encouragement.
Said Marcus Smart as he walked down the Staples Center hallway to exit the building late Wednesday, “These are some things we can’t do. But these are things we can fix.”
Smart earlier had said the game had a playoff-type atmosphere, and, for certain, this was more like how the game will be played in the spring. The Clippers, finally at full-star strength with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on the floor together for the first time, engaged the Celts in a punch-counterpunch exercise.
Doc Rivers‘ crew came in averaging 112.8 points a game and was held to 97 through 48 minutes. And the Clips didn’t overlook the Celts. With their stars aligned, the hosts were focused on making a little statement of their own. With the West-leading Lakers sharing the town, they don’t even have to dial long distance to have their say.
But while the Clippers earned themselves a gritty win, the Celtics believe they told themselves something, as well.
“Yeah, for sure,” Jaylen Brown told the Herald from a quiet visitors’ dressing room. “I don’t think we played to our best ability, and we still had every chance to win this game. So I think we hold our heads high going forward and watch the film and just try to learn and get better from it. They made some big plays. Patrick Beverley played big for them. But we still feel good about ourselves that we could have won the game.”
Perhaps most impressive is that the Celts didn’t get deflated on defense when they were bricking 17 of their 18 3-point attempts in the first half. They stayed the defensive course, when NBA nature is generally to do the opposite.
“It was a hard-fought game, and I think we played them well, even overtime,” said Brown. “Giving up 107 points, that’s great defense. We’ve just got to find ways to close. We didn’t get stops when we needed them, big rebounds that we’ve got to come up with. But I’m happy with how we played. We had some guys really step up. We’ve just got to finish games.
“That’s what we try to do is hang our hat on the defensive side, and I think we did really well defensively. We made some big plays. Marcus made some big plays defensively. It’s just a tough one. It just didn’t go our way.”