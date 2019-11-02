RENTON, Wash. — The Seahawks have added a big wide receiver in name and in stature, landing Josh Gordon off the NFL waiver wire on Friday.
Gordon played in six games for the New England Patriots this season, posting 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots released Gordon on Thursday. He hadn’t played since being knocked out of a game on Oct. 10 with a knee injury.
“He’s a unique talent,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday.
Gordon will not play in the Seahawks’ home game Sunday against Tampa Bay, and Carroll said he wasn’t certain about the status of the receiver’s knee.
The Patriots had placed Gordon on the injured reserve with a “minor injury designation.”
“I don’t know physically how he’s doing right now, other than he’s OK, is what we’ve heard,” Carroll said.
Carroll said he was surprised Gordon was available to the Seahawks, which meant 27 other teams who had a higher wavier priority passed on the chance to claim the embattled receiver. Teams with the worst records have the highest waiver claims, meaning 0-7 Miami and 0-8 Cincinnati have the No. 1 and No. 2 priority, respectively.
That Gordon fell so far down the list without being claimed speaks at least in part to his checkered past.
Gordon, 28, was suspended indefinitely last December for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL’s drug policy. His suspension was lifted in August.
Bill Belichick wasn’t feeling particularly sentimental when asked about Gordon on Friday morning.
“We released him because he was healthy,” Belichick said. “He passed his physical.”