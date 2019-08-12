CLEVELAND — There was one point in this campaign not too long ago where the Red Sox looked capable of chasing down Cleveland in the wild card race.
Boston trailed the Indians by four games as the sun set on July 27. The Red Sox were a season-best 12 games over .500 and in position to sweep the Yankees in a four-game weekend series. Cleveland was entering its second full month trailing Minnesota in the American League Central.
Monday night at Progressive Field brought with it a new reality. Boston fell for the 12th time in its last 15 games and has lost contact with Tampa Bay and Oakland in its attempt to reach October. The Indians have overtaken the Twins and remained one of the hottest teams in the game courtesy of a walk-off 6-5 victory.
The Red Sox pushed the go-ahead run to the plate in each of the last two innings, but not even some rare late-game heroics could turn the tide in what has been a fruitless stretch of baseball. Carlos Santana was the man who made the key swing instead, crushing a solo home run to left-center against Marcus Walden to lead off the bottom of the ninth. That answered a two-out RBI double by Xander Bogaerts in the top half of the inning, one that dealt Brad Hand a second straight blown save.
The Indians did the bulk of their scoring early, as Eduardo Rodriguez allowed a season-high 10 hits and was forced to grind through six strenuous innings. Cleveland enjoyed a 5-1 lead after three and was able to hold off Boston from there despite an abbreviated start from Zach Plesac and a couple of shaky moments from the bullpen.
Rodriguez made life difficult for himself in the opening inning after retiring the first two batters he faced. Santana dug out of an 0-and-2 hole to draw a walk and Franmil Reyes clubbed his first home run since a three-team trade at the July 31 deadline brought him from San Diego to Cleveland.
The heart of the Indians order was at it again in the third. Santana and Reyes both reached via one-out singles to bring up Jose Ramirez, who collected his league-leading 28th extra base hit, smashing a three-run homer that made it 5-1.
Andrew Benintendi peppered the wall in left with an RBI double to put the Red Sox on the board in the second and J.D. Martinez slugged a solo home run to left to lead off the fourth. Brock Holt made it a two-run game with a two-out double to the gap in left-center, and Jackie Bradley Jr. brought Boston within one with a solo homer in the seventh.