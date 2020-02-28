FORT MYERS, Fla. — Left-hander Chris Sale’s competitive heart hated hearing that he will start the season on the 15-day injured list, but his head couldn’t formulate an argument against the Red Sox decision, announced Thursday morning by interim manager Ron Roenicke.
“It was a gut punch,” Sale said. “When we were in that meeting, I told them the only thing that hurts is my ego, and that doesn’t matter. How can you argue with them just trying to take care of me and do what’s best, not for myself, but for the team moving forward? They had great points and I didn’t. I respect that. I respect everybody in that room and the decisions that are made.”
Roenicke has been adamant about his starting pitchers getting six starts before taking the mound in the regular season and Sale’s bout with pneumonia delayed him two weeks. A year ago, in response to playing an extra month in the postseason, the Red Sox gave their pitchers a light workload during the spring, a move that, based on early results of the pitching staff, backfired.
The plan calls for Sale to be placed on the 15-day injured list on Opening Day, retroactive for the maximum allowed three days, which would make him eligible to be activated April 7, when the Red Sox face the Rays in the second leg of a three-game series.
For Sale to join the rotation that soon, he will need to stay on a schedule that will have him making four Grapefruit League starts and two more starts after the Red Sox break camp March 24. The next step for him is throwing against hitters for the first time since last Aug. 13, when he was shut down for the season because of elbow inflammation.
“I can’t wait,” Sale said. “I’m ready for that.”
Roenicke explained the club’s thinking: “With the sickness, it cost him two weeks time and that two weeks is what we’d like go give him to make sure he’s right. He’s worked on getting his arm right and we didn’t think four starts in spring training was fair to him. … Nothing at all with the arm, he’s doing really good with that. We’re really happy with that. This is strictly missing two weeks and only being able to get four starts in spring training.”
The Sale news, preceded by Rick Porcello’s departure via free agency and the trade of David Price to the Dodgers, leaves the Red Sox starting the season with a three-man rotation of Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez–provided they all remain healthy– and two starters or openers to be named later.
Pitching prospect makes spring debut
Bryan Mata, generally regarded as the Red Sox top pitching prospect, made his Grapefruit League debut Thursday in a 12-5 exhibition loss to the Phillies, which ended three hours and 35 minutes after Mata’s first pitch with a small percentage of the 9,618 fans still in the stands.
A 6-foot-3, 160-pound right-hander from Maracay, Venezuela, Mata, 20, pitched two shutout innings, allowed two hits, walked one and struck out two. He’s not bashful about how quickly he wants to progress through the system.
“Obviously, my goal would be to play in the major leagues this year, but whatever the team thinks is best for me, that’s really what I’ll go with,” Mata said.
Last season, Mata went 3-1 with a 1.75 ERA in the advanced Class A South Atlantic League, then went 4-6, 5.03 at Double A.
“He’s young, hopefully he keeps getting better command, and if he does, he’ll be a real nice pitcher,” Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke said.
Mata’s fastball and slider are his most developed pitches. He also throws a change-up and curveball. His third-best pitch?
“Change-up,” Mata said.
Reports: MLB to rule next week
Multiple reports indicated MLB is not expected to rule on the investigation into accusations that the Red Sox were using their replay room to steal signs in 2018 until next week. Bloom said he did not know when MLB would rule.
“Obviously we expect it to be soon, but however long it takes, it takes,” Bloom said.