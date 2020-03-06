FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris Sale is mad at himself.
Less than one year after signing a five-year, $145-million contract extension that was considered a below-market deal for a top-five starting pitcher at the time (though not without risks), Sale’s elbow is giving him fits.
A pitcher is hardly ever to blame for elbow deterioration. The saying around baseball goes, “it’s not if, it’s when” a pitcher will need Tommy John surgery.
Still, Sale blamed himself as he discussed his latest injury, a flexor strain that he’ll try to pitch through but could still result in season-ending surgery.
“It sucks,” Sale said. “This is about as tough a situation I’ve ever been in. I was able to get through most of my career doing what I love to do and helping my team win. Over the last year and up to this point, I’ve done nothing but fall flat on my face. So that’s a gut punch and a tough realization.
“But I’ve said time and time again I have no time to hang my head and sit in the corner and pout. I’ve got work to do and I’ve got an uphill battle to climb. But I’ve got my climbing shoes on. So I’ll be ready to roll whatever way we’ve got to go.”
He’ll rest for at least a week, receive anti-inflammatories and then start building back up as if spring training were starting all over again. If his elbow responds well, he’ll try to pitch through the season.
If not, Tommy John surgery is likely.
“That’s what the future holds for me,” he said. “That’s what we determine in two or three weeks.”
Sale had an MRI that was reviewed by team doctors as well as Dr. Neal ElAttrache and Dr. James Andrews. The images revealed only a flexor strain and Sale’s ulnar collateral ligament looks the same as it looked last November, when the Red Sox gave him an MRI while assessing his outlook for 2020.
“I’m relying on pictures, and sometimes that doesn’t tell the whole story,” Sale said. “Maybe it does, maybe it doesn’t. I don’t know. I’m not a doctor so I’m going on what I’m told.”
It’s the second time he’s experienced the tightness and soreness in his elbow in the last year. He also felt it last August.
“It’s similar,” he said. “That’s why I was nervous. That’s why I came in and brought this to (trainer Brad Pearson’s) attention … I woke up Monday morning and it’s like, that doesn’t feel how I need it to feel. It feels different and I had to say something. I know what I’m worth to this team and I don’t want to do anything stupid.”
That Sale will avoid Tommy John surgery right now provides a slim ray of hope, but Sale was quite honest about his future if discomfort doesn’t fade.
“I can’t tell you what the process is until I pick up a baseball for the first time,” he said. “As of right now, I’m just spinning my wheels.”
Having made just 25 starts since signing an extension last spring has made this more difficult for Sale to swallow.
Knowing the Red Sox will struggle to compete without him adds to the pressure.“That’s what makes it tough to sleep,” he said. “I know what I mean to this organization, to this team, the success going forward. And I know the faith they put in me. That’s evident in the press conference I had in spring training last year with the contract.
“I couldn’t possibly feel worse about any situation I’ve ever felt in my entire life because of that. Plain and simple. I don’t think I’ve ever let anybody down this hard, ever. And that sucks. Honestly. Honestly. That sucks. Someone gives you something because they believe in you, they expect something from you and you don’t live up to that.”
Sale made one thing clear: when he does start throwing again, he’s not going to hold back and he’s not going to change the way he throws. He’ll either pitch the only way he knows how or endure a yearlong recovery process from Tommy John surgery.
“Because at the end of the day I have to do what I have to do,” he said. “And I pitch the way I pitch. Ten days from now, if I pick up a baseball and start throwing it, and I build up the way I’m supposed to build up, I’m going to do what I have to do. I can’t change. I have to pitch the way I pitch.
“If I go out there and I can pitch at a high level with my effort level, the way I’m comfortable and the way I’ve always done it, I’m going to ride it out. And if I can’t do that, we’ll figure something out.”
Sox sign McHugh
In the wake of Sale’s elbow issues, the Red Sox have signed another.
Thursday morning, the Sox agreed to a one-year contract with free agent starter Collin McHugh, a 32-year-old right-hander who has been hampered by back and elbow issues over the last 12 months.
McHugh will make $600,000 as a base salary, but can earn up to $4.25 million total based on incentives, according to an industry source.
He’s spent most of his career with the Houston Astros, posting a 3.95 ERA over eight big league seasons.
But a back injury interrupted the start of his 2019 season. He then experienced elbow soreness in May, causing him to miss about six weeks, and again in August, when he was shut down for the rest of the season.
McHugh had a procedure done on his elbow this winter and interim manager Ron Roenicke said McHugh has yet to throw this spring.
“They’re evaluating him still now, so we don’t know when he starts up again,” said Roenicke. “But he’s coming back from a flexor injury also, so we’re not sure when that period is when he’ll be able to pitch in games for us.”
The Red Sox aren’t yet sure how McHugh will help them. He’s been a starter and reliever in the past.
“Well, he can do both and he’s willing to do both,” Roenicke said. “So we’ll kind of get him ramped up, extend him out and then see where he fits.”
McHugh, who relies heavily on a 91-mph fastball and an 80-mph slider, began the 2019 season in the Astros’ rotation but struggled to the tune of a 6.37 ERA while opponents had an .808 OPS against him.
When he was moved to the ‘pen, he excelled with a 2.67 ERA and .640 OPS against over 27 appearances before the elbow injury ended his season. His velocity ticked up about 1 mph out of the ‘pen.
Over his career, he has a 4.14 ERA in 119 appearances out of the rotation and a 2.76 ERA in 91 relief appearances.
The starting eight?
The Sox fielded their strongest lineup of the spring against the Houston Astros in a 5-0 loss.
“I love seeing that lineup today,” Roenicke said.
Xander Bogaerts (ankle) made his defensive debut at shortstop and Andrew Benintendi (quad) returned to the outfield, which also included Jackie Bradley Jr. in center and Kevin Pillar in right, the regular alignment the Sox will use most days to start the year.
Roenicke said he’s not sure how often J.D. Martinez will play the outfield this year, but noted that Martinez wants to play defense more frequently than he did in 2019, when he made just 38 defensive appearances, the lowest total of his career. Back issues also played a factor in limiting his time in the outfield.
“I think we’ll try to put him out there more often,” said Roenicke. “Right now I know it’s important as much as we can to have Pillar and JBJ back together so they get used to calling each other off and we stay away from any collisions or problems there.”
Alex Verdugo, who should become the Sox regular right fielder later in the year, has not yet begun swinging a bat and is still recovering from a back injury. He’s expected to play in games toward the end of spring training.