TAMPA, Fla. — On a night billed as a marquee performance featuring two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks as the show's headliners, New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis couldn't help but think about the monumental occasion about to unfold in Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium.
Drew Brees and Tom Brady — both in their 40s, going back and forth atop the leaderboard for career passing touchdowns — were to battle it out on Sunday Night Football for what could be the last time.
"You're talking about two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game going head to head. I just don't want to stop and move past this moment, because this is history," Davis said. "The fact that all of us get to be a part of this, it's just an amazing experience."
But only Brees filled the starring role as expected.
Brees and Co. orchestrated a 38-3 rout of the Buccaneers — airing the ball out to a modern-era record 12 different players with Brees completing 81.3% of his passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns to sweep the season over the Buccaneers and take control of the NFC South.
Meanwhile, Brady pieced together one of the worst games of his career. As the Saints defense ran roughshod over him and his offensive line, Brady completed just 57.9% of his passes, threw a hat trick of interceptions for just the eighth time in his career and was sacked thrice in an effort that produced a passer rating of 40.4, the third-worst of Brady's career and the lowest mark of his since 2006.
Brees' passer rating was 135.2, while quarterback Taysom Hill offered a rating of 118.8 after he completed two passes and quarterback Jameis Winston had a rating of 116.7 after he went 1-of-1 during mop-up duty.
"It was shocking," Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said. "... Give New Orleans credit — they kicked our ass in every phase."
Running back Alvin Kamara called the Saints' offensive efforts "poetry in motion." Collectively, the Saints had 420 net yards — their second-highest total of the season.
Individually, Kamara had 40 yards rushing on nine carries and added 9 yards receiving, but he didn't have to be the Saints' entire offense on Sunday because for the first time since Week 1, New Orleans' full complement of skill players were healthy.
All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas paced the Saints with 51 yards receiving on five catches while being on a snaps restriction in his first game back from a host of issues — an ankle injury, a 1-game suspension and a hamstring injury, specifically.
"We wanted to be smart, relative to the pitch count," Payton said. "But he handled it well. I was really proud of him."
Receiver Emmanuel Sanders returned Sunday after he missed two games due to his coronavirus diagnosis and receiver Marquez Callaway was back after being sidelined last week due to an ankle injury.
Sanders added four receptions for 38 yards with a touchdown and Callaway caught two passes for 11 yards.
The Saints controlled the tempo early, setting the pace on defense from the opening seconds. The Buccaneers opened Sunday's game with four straight three-and-outs to net just 15 yards — something a Brady-led team had never done before — while the Saints cruised to score touchdowns on four of their first five drives to race out to a 28-0 lead.
Brees spread the ball around from the beginning — finding running back Kamara, Thomas, tight end Josh Hill and receiver Marquez Callaway with utility player Taysom Hill serving up an assist on a pass to tight end Jared Cook — before he connected with receiver Tre'Quan Smith in the end zone for a wide-open score.
It tied Brady for the temporary lead in career passing touchdowns at 561, and Brees leapfrogged Tampa Bay's signal-caller two drives later with a 7-yard pass to rookie tight end Adam Trautman — whose first career touchdown added another name to Brees' list of scoring targets. Before Sunday, Trautman had only caught three passes all season long for 34 total yards. On Sunday, the Saints' third-round draft pick caught three more passes for 39 yards.