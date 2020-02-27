The Tom Brady watch took a sharp turn Thursday morning at the NFL combine.
ESPN’s Jeff Darlington got the ball rolling, saying, “I’m now at the point where I would be stunned if Tom Brady went back to New England.”
He followed up by tweeting, “I know you’ll hate me. I know you’ll tell me I’m an idiot. And I understand why it’s so hard for all of us — myself included — to start accepting this likelihood. Hey, there’s still a chance. But the reality is, Brady is looking forward to free agency.”
The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian added fuel to that fire, reporting that a source told here a return is “not looking good.” Though the Patriots and Brady’s came were rumored to be meeting this week in Indianapolis, Guregian says that has yet to happen.
— Christopher Mason, MassLive.com