BOSTON — Any excitement brought by the long-awaited return of Trevor Story was completely squashed by a disappointing effort by the Red Sox on Tuesday night.
Boston got behind early and failed to get much going offensively in a sleepy 9-3 loss to the Royals, who are 41 games under .500 (37-78). Starter Kutter Crawford got through just 3.1 laborious innings as Boston dropped its eighth game in 10 tries and fell to 58-55.
Story provided little consolation in his return to the lineup since recovering from offseason elbow surgery, showing some rust in his first Major League contest since Sept. 11, 2022. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a groundout.
“Obviously not great tonight,’’ said Story in summarizing his plate appearances. “Still working on some timing stuff. It’s kind of how it was on my rehab stint — some good games, some bad games. I’m still just trying to be consistent with it. That’s the main thing right now. (I was) late on fastballs and in-between on breaking stuff. That’s kind of what it was tonight.”
Crawford entered with a 2.18 ERA in four starts since the All-Star break but needed 25 pitches to get through the first inning, then ran into trouble in the second. Matt Beaty doubled, then advanced to third on a Drew Waters single before scoring the game’s first run on a Kyle Isbel sacrifice fly. In the fourth inning, Waters drilled a two-run homer off Crawford to make it 3-0. Crawford needed 78 pitches to record 10 outs; he allowed three runs on seven hits but did record six strikeouts.
Boston had no answers for righty Brady Singer before the fourth, when Adam Duvall cut into the deficit with a solo shot over the Green Monster and, after an Alex Verdugo double, Connor Wong made it a one-run game with an opposite-field RBI single. The Sox couldn’t keep it close for long, though. Making his Red Sox debut, righty Dinelson Lamet was hit hard in a three-run Royals sixth. Maikel Garcia walked, then took two bases on a steal and wild pitch before scoring on a Michael Massey groundout. MJ Melendez’s opposite-field two-run homer made it 6-2.
Lamet, who had an 11.57 ERA in 25.2 innings with the Rockies to start the season, allowed three runs on four hits in two innings before turning it over to Nick Robertson, one of the relievers acquired from the Dodgers for Kiké Hernández last month. Robertson also struggled in his second appearance with the Sox; after Waters singled and scored Kansas City’s seventh run on an Isbel double, Massey turned it into a laugher with a two-run homer down the right field line.
In the seventh, after Singer (6.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) departed, Jarren Duran made it a 9-3 game by tagging the Green Monster with an RBI double off Angel Zerpa.
The Royals had 15 hits but were even more dangerous on the basepaths, where they stole six bases. Bobby Witt Jr. led the charge with two, good for his 33rd and 34th of the season. Garcia, Edward Oliveras, Waters and Isbel each had one apiece as Wong failed to throw anyone out.
Per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Kansas City’s total marked the most steals against the Red Sox since Sept. 6, 2013, when the Yankees stole six bases against Boston. Wong entered the game having caught 17 of 57 (30%) would-be base-stealers to start the year. He’s now closer to the league average of 21 percent at 17-for-63 (27 percent).
The Red Sox will try to shake off Tuesday’s loss behind right-hander Nick Pivetta, who will start tonight. The Royals will send right-hander Jordan Lyles to the mound in the third game of a four-game series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.