Chris Sale hasn’t pitched all season.
Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock haven’t pitched in a month. Rich Hill just landed on the injured list and Michael Wacha might not be far behind.
And the Red Sox kind of haven’t skipped a beat?
It’s remarkable that the Red Sox have been able survive this latest run of injuries as well as they have. Nick Pivetta is the only starting pitcher who has made all of his starts through the first half, and over the past few weeks the Red Sox have seemingly had to plug a new hole every other day.
This week it’s gotten ridiculous. Since Saturday in Chicago the Red Sox have had four out of five rotation spots occupied by rookies, and the next week looks like it will be more of the same.
Thursday night Josh Winckowski made his sixth start of the season, and Friday will probably be Connor Seabold assuming Wacha goes to the injured list with arm fatigue as expected. Saturday will be Kutter Crawford, either as the starter or as a bulk reliever, and after Pivetta goes Sunday Brayan Bello will make another turn of the rotation on Monday.
And yet if you go back to June 9, the day Eovaldi and Whitlock went on the injured list, the Red Sox are 15-9.
The kids have done a remarkable job helping keep the ship afloat. Now help might finally be on the way.
Sale is expected to return to the rotation next week and is in line to start Tuesday in Tampa Bay. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Whitlock and Eovaldi will both begin their rehab assignments this weekend as well, with Whitlock expected to throw one to two innings in Worcester on Friday and Eovaldi three innings on Sunday.
Whitlock won’t return to the rotation when he comes back, instead returning to his original role as a multi-inning bullpen weapon, but Eovaldi has been Boston’s best pitcher since 2020 and getting him and Sale back together will make a huge difference.
Hill’s stay on the injured list could prove short too, and Cora said Wacha underwent an MRI and doesn’t have any structural issues with his arm. Even if they do need more time, Winckowski has proven he’s more than up to the task, going 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA through his first five starts entering Thursday. Crawford and Seabold have had their moments too, and Bello is still a Top 50 prospect even if his Wednesday debut wasn’t lights out.
That’s a lot to work with, and that’s before you consider offseason free agent James Paxton is nearing a return from Tommy John surgery too. If he’s ready to go by August, that could be yet another major boost.
Long story short, the Red Sox have built up some impressive starting pitching depth and they’ve needed all of it to survive a potentially devastating run of injuries. But the worst is almost over, and before long the Red Sox should have all hands on deck once more.
