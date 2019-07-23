ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Red Sox are off to a winning start in their most critical two-week stretch of the season to date.
Eduardo Rodriguez was fabulous again and his offense broke out after being blanked the previous afternoon by the lowly Orioles. Boston scored seven times in the top of the third inning, more than enough support for the left-hander in a 9-4 victory over Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field.
Infield singles by Guillermo Heredia and Mike Brosseau were all Tampa Bay could manage through seven innings against Rodriguez. The Rays didn’t advance a man beyond first base and hit just two balls to the outfield.
Five straight Boston hitters reached base and scored with one out in the third. Marco Hernandez singled inside the third-base bag, Mookie Betts drew a walk and Rafael Devers sent a liner up the gap in left-center for a two-run double. Xander Bogaerts followed with a walk and J.D. Martinez landed the first heavy blow of the night, smashing a three-run homer to deep center.
Andrew Benintendi ran into a hanging curveball one batter later and sent a towering fly to right for a solo shot. Sam Travis jumped on the next pitch and sent it to deep center, back-to-back solo shots that staked Boston to a 7-0 cushion.
The Red Sox added a single run in the fourth on a looping double to shallow right by Bogaerts, and Martinez added an RBI double in the top of the ninth.
The lone hiccup for the Red Sox came in the eighth inning. Nathan Eovaldi made his first appearance since April 17 and was roughed up, as Travis d’Arnaud and Austin Meadows each drove RBI doubles and Yandy Diaz grounded an RBI single back through the middle. Matt Barnes was required to retire Willy Adames for the final out, and Josh Taylor was able to avoid disaster in the bottom half.