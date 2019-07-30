Thousands of fans lined the concourse of Patriot Place Monday to watch the Patriots Hall-of-Game induction of safety Rodney Harrison and offensive tackle Leon Gray.
Harrison became the seventh player from the 2003-2004 Patriots championship teams to be inducted in the team’s Hall-of-Fame. The safety thanked Bill Belichick, numerous Patriots teammates and told stories that even had his former coach laughing.
Harrison played for the Patriots from 2003-2008 and was a defensive catalyst for the first part of this franchise’s dynasty. Harrison was named to two All-Pro teams and won two Super Bowls in Foxboro. He played his best in the big moments for the Patriots. He finished with seven interceptions in nine playoff games with the Patriots. That included two in Super Bowl XXXIX over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gray played in New England from 1973-1978. In 1976, he helped an offensive line that averaged a franchise record 210.6 rushing yards per game. He was selected for induction by a 10-person senior selection committee in April. Gray was named to four Pro Bowl teams and three First-team All-Pro teams. Gray passed away in 2001.
On Monday, his former teammates John Hannah spoke about their time together. He called the Patriots trade of Gray to the Houston Oilers in 1979 one of the saddest days of his life.
— Providence Journal