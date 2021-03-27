MILWAUKEE — The Celtics weren’t at full strength after the trade deadline, but that didn’t stop Boston from playing with energy and intensity, outplaying the Milwaukee Bucks in a 122-114 win Friday at the Fiserv Forum.
The Celtics dominated the game, only briefly giving up the lead to the Bucks. Boston pulled away in the third quarter as the 3-pointers kept going in.
It was a balanced scoring effort for Celtics coach Brad Stevens’ squad, led by Jayson Tatum who had 34 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Marcus Smart (23 points), Kemba Walker (21 points, five assists) and Jaylen Brown (18 points, five rebounds) rounded out the production. The last member of the starting lineup, Robert Williams III, impressed in his first start of the season.
It was an important win for the Celtics, who improved to 22-23 and snapped Milwaukee’s eight-game winning streak.
With Daniel Theis gone and Tristan Thompson out due to health and safety protocols, Stevens’ natural next option was Williams, who made his first start of the season. Williams was on the court for 27 minutes, playing some of the best defensive basketball of his career. And just as Stevens said before the game, Williams can stuff the stat sheet. He finished with seven points, nine rebounds, six assists and five blocks — impacting the game in almost every way imaginable. The 23-year-old just keeps showing why he’s one of the Celtics’ building blocks as he solidifies his case for center of the future.
When the Celtics were running away with the game in the third quarter, it was off the efforts of its long-range shooting. Boston seemingly couldn’t miss in the third, going 9-for-14 from behind the arc. The Bucks had few answers as the Celtics built their lead. Boston finished 22-for-47 on 3-pointers Friday as the outside shooting keeps looking potent (the franchise record is 24 made 3-pointers).