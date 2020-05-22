The auction for Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl LI ring closed Thursday night — at $1.025 million.
The auction was part of the All-In Challenge which is raising money for “kids, the elderly and frontline heroes” affected by the coronavirus.
Of his six rings, Kraft chose Super Bowl LI because that was when his team rallied from down 28-3 to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Because the nation is struggling to defeat the coronavirus, Kraft thought the comeback ring would be the most appropriate one.
“We came back and we won. I thought about what’s going on at this time and I wanted to give something of extreme value in support of our health care workers,” he said on the video announcing the auction. “I thought it would be good to give this ring, because it showed how we came back. We’re the greatest country in the world with the greatest people who feel a sense of team and work together in the toughest of times.”
The starting bid was $75,000.
Kraft said he’d provide vehicle transportation if the winner was in New England and he’d send his plane if they lived elsewhere in the United States.
Kraft has been active in causes fighting the pandemic. He famously sent the Patriots’ team plane to China to help secure PPE for Massachusetts and New York hospitals.