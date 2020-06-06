New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family will donate $1 million to local grassroots organizations, the team announced via Twitter on Friday.
The grassroots organizations will be “chosen in collaboration with Patriots players.” The Kraft’s will donate $100,000 monthly for 10 months to different organizations “that are fighting for equality, working to end systematic racism and creating meaningful change in our community.”
Several Patriots players, including Devin and Jason McCourty, have been vocal about racial injustices following the death of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man from Minnesota who died after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck until he passed out. Floyd was seen in the video yelling “I can’t breathe” before he passed out. Chauvin was charged with murder. Three other offices also were charged.
The Kraft family released a lengthy statement Tuesday. “Over the last several days, we have tried to listen, learn and reflect,” the statement included. “We have been at a loss for the appropriate words, perhaps because there are none to adequately describe the horrific incidents of the last few weeks. It is impossible for us to comprehend what happened to George Floyd or the pain his family must be feeling, a pain that resonates with so many others who have lost loved ones in similar brutalities that were not captured on video for the rest of the world to see.”