Robert H. “Mitch” Mitchell, 68, of Chesterfield, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020. He passed unexpectedly with his dignity intact in the comfort of his home. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
