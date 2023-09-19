ARLINGTON, Texas — For more than a week, the Red Sox had real trouble getting anything going with runners in scoring position. The offense finally broke out in the eighth inning Monday night.
Rob Refsnyder hit a go-ahead two-run single off Rangers reliever Will Smith and Adam Duvall added an insurance run on a sacrifice fly as the Red Sox came back to beat the Rangers, 4-2, at Globe Life Field and snapped a four-game losing streak in the process. Garrett Whitlock and Chris Martin shut the door on Texas in the opening game of a three-game series, securing a win after a solid start by Kutter Crawford. The Red Sox got back within a game of .500 at 75-76.
A largely dominant outing from Crawford was bookended by two Marcus Semien hits that gave the Rangers a lead heading into the eighth. But the usually trustworthy Smith walked Luis Urías, then gave up a double to Connor Wong to put two in scoring position in the bottom of the frame. Smith struck out Ceddanne Rafaela, then intentionally walked Rafael Devers before Refsnyder laced a 3-2 fastball to center to put Boston ahead. Duvall, the next batter, gave Boston a two-run advantage with a fly ball to deep right.
Before the eighth, it was a pitcher’s duel between Crawford and lefty Jordan Montgomery. Shortly after Montgomery worked around a Devers single in a scoreless first, Semien laced a Crawford first-pitch cutter down the left field line to open the scoring with his ninth leadoff homer of the season. It took the fifth for Boston to tie things as Bobby Dalbec doubled (his second hit of the game) and scored on a Urías single up the middle. An inning later, Evan Carter led off with a triple to right center then scored when Semien roped a single up the middle with the infield in.
Crawford had retired 15 of 16 batters between Semien’s homer and Carter’s triple and took a no decision, having allowed four hits in six innings. He struck out seven Rangers and didn’t issue a walk. Yet again, the righty seemed to run out of gas, hitting a wall in the sixth inning. Crawford has allowed six runs in 5.1 innings past the fifth inning in the seven starts he has gone that far this season.
Montgomery, once rumored as a potential Red Sox trade target ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline as one of the top available rentals, outdueled Crawford, holding the Red Sox to the single run on five hits while striking out eight batters. The lefty now owns a 3.29 ERA in nine starts since the Cardinals traded him and righty Chris Stratton to Texas for three prospects on July 30.
Pitching on back-to-back days for the first time since last June, Whitlock needed just six pitches to get three groundouts in a 1-2-3 eighth. With Kenley Jansen out due to COVID, Martin was handed the ninth and recorded his second save of the season.
Righty Tanner Houck (5-9, 4.94 ERA) will make the start for the Red Sox against his former teammate, Nathan Eovaldi (11-4, 2.96 ERA), on Tuesday night with first pitch at 8:05 p.m. It’ll be the second time Eovaldi has faced Boston, with whom he spent five seasons from 2018 to 2022, since leaving via free agency last winter.
The Red Sox have just 11 games left this season.
