BOSTON — After what felt like a boring start, the Bruins made sure Thursday’s game had an exciting finish.
After outshooting the Stars 2-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game, the shots — and goals — finally came and the Bruins escaped Thursday’s contest with a 4-3 win over the Stars in an inspired effort.
Perhaps sparked by a David Krejci fight in the second period, the Bruins struck twice within two minutes in the middle frame and held on to beat Dallas to end their quick two-game homestand.
“That’s just some of the stuff that happens in hockey over the course of a game,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy. “It certainly woke us up. Not that I felt we didn’t have it early on, but it gave us a little extra.”
The energy didn’t all come from Krejci’s fisticuffs, though; Nick Ritchie earned a goal and an assist in his second game with the Bruins, and Charlie Coyle tied things late in the first to give the Bruins a chance.
“Energy levels were a little higher and felt good on my legs,” said Ritchie. “Played a better game, team played better. It was big we kind of blew it open, that was the difference in the game. It was close other than that. We compromised there and they couldn’t really get back in it.”
An uneventful first half of the opening frame broke into action once the special teams got involved.
John Klingberg got his revenge following a Chris Wagner hit that sent the Stars defenseman flying. Moments later, Klingberg wound up from the point and got a shot it past Jaroslav Halak at 17:38 to put Dallas ahead 1-0.
That lead didn’t survive to the second period.
The Bruins went to a late power play and Coyle knotted things up with just 15.8 seconds remaining. Torey Krug sent a shot from the blue line toward Ben Bishop, who bobbled it, and Coyle knocked it out of the air and into the net to make it a tie game heading into the first intermission.
As lethargic as the first frame was until the end, the Bruins found a spark in the second.
With 11:24 gone in the middle frame, Krejci scrapped with Joe Pavelski, his first fight since 2011. In the five minutes without Krejci — who got some serious shots in his fight — the Bruins tallied twice.
“Just one of those things,” said Krejci. “I felt like he was a little over the line towards me. … Just one of those things. It’s nice to see the guys respond. That was a big bounce-back win from last game.”
First, Brad Marchand netted his 26th tally of the season.
Charlie McAvoy brought the puck down low, and instead of shooting himself, waited for Marchand on the other side of the crease and got it over to him for a wide open net and the Bruins’ first lead of the night.
In less than a minute, that lead doubled.
Zdeno Chara made a pass from the slot to Ritchie up high, who scored on his first shot as a member of the Bruins to put them ahead 3-1.
The Stars were on the power play to start the third, but they made it a one-goal game shortly after it expired. Denis Gurianov tipped in a shot from Esa Lindell just 1:18 into the period.
David Pastrnak made sure that didn’t last long.
Ritchie — earning his second point since joining the Bruins — found Pastrnak streaking down the slot and the B’s winger found the net while in tight with 3:53 gone in the third. It was his 46th goal of the season.
Dallas made it a one-goal game with 2:24 left. The puck deflected off Tyler Seguin and in after Halak made an acrobatic save.
Anders Bjork was benched for the majority of the second period but returned to mostly regular shifts in the third, when Wagner exited the game with an upper body injury.
McAvoy took a big hit from Corey Perry into the boards late in the third and got up slowly, but stayed on the bench.
The Bruins hit the road again with a contest in Long Island on Saturday afternoon.