Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill, who grew up in Milton, Mass., has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Tony Conigliaro Award. Voting was conducted by an 18-person committee headed by Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes and comprised of media members, Major League Baseball executives, Red Sox officials, fan representatives, and Conigliaro’s brothers, Richie and Billy.
The Tony Conigliaro Award has been given every year since 1990 in memory of the former Red Sox outfielder, whose career was tragically shortened by a beanball in 1967 and whose life ended in 1990 at the age of 45. It is awarded to a “Major Leaguer who has overcome adversity through the attributes of spirit, determination, and courage that were trademarks of Tony C.”
The award will be presented at the 81st annual Boston Baseball Writers’ dinner co-hosted by the Boston chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and the Sports Museum. The dinner is scheduled to be held Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Seaport Hotel in Boston.