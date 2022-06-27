The Red Sox’ schedule is only getting harder, but it’s clear that it doesn’t matter who their opponent is right now. They just continue to roll.
The Sox surged back into the playoff hunt with the help of a schedule littered with struggling and below .500 teams over the last six weeks. But they walked into Progressive Field in Cleveland on Friday facing a stretch of 36 games that includes 33 against playoff contenders, starting with three against the resurgent Guardians.
They walked out with a sweep.
Facing a Guardians team that had won 18 of their previous 24 and seven consecutive series heading into the weekend, the Red Sox continued to solidify themselves as one of the top teams in the American League as their remarkable turnaround rolled on. Sunday’s 8-3 victory — led by six strong innings from Rich Hill and another balanced offensive effort — capped another sweep as the Red Sox extended their winning streak to seven, matching their season high.
The Red Sox carried the momentum from a strong homestand to the road, where they continued to play complete baseball this weekend. Their starters combined to give up just five runs over 18.1 innings, the bullpen was nails and the offense was sparked by role players who keyed big hits against good Cleveland pitching.
Next up: A trip to Toronto, where the Red Sox (42-31) will play another big series against the Blue Jays to finish June, a month in which they’re already 19-4. They’re 32-12 since May 10.
“It’s not easy to do,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters in Cleveland. “That’s a good baseball team, they’ve been playing great. But we’re a different team [of late]. We know we’re good and we have to keep working. We have to keep working hard for what we’re trying to accomplish. We feel good. Now we have to get ready for Toronto.”
Even as the Red Sox continue to be without key starters Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock, their starting pitching — which has been critical to their resurgence — set the tone again on Sunday. And their offense continued to put pressure on Cleveland, spraying 15 hits and drawing a season-high 11 walks as they put away the Guardians.
Hill wasn’t his sharpest — he issued four walks over six innings — but he worked himself out of several jams. He put himself in trouble in several situations, including in the third when he gave up a double to Myles Straw and a four-pitch walk to Owen Miller, which required a mound visit. But the veteran lefty induced some luck as Amed Rosario hit a liner straight to Rafael Devers, who proceeded to double off Straw at second.
Hill induced three double plays as he got through six innings allowing just one run as he gave the Red Sox’ unrelenting offense an easy chance to win. Red Sox starters have posted a 2.37 ERA in June, the best mark in the majors in the month as the rotation continues to be a signature point of their success.
“I just want to be a contributing factor for the club,” Hill told reporters. “The ultimate goal at the end of the year is to win the World Series, so we have to put ourselves in the best position possible to do that, and put ourselves in a position to get into the playoffs and play for that title.”
The Red Sox benefitted from some questionable defense by the Guardians, who botched two double plays early that helped Boston jump out to a 3-0 lead. But they also continued to be disciplined — the 11 walks was four more than their previous high this year — and knocked home enough opportunities despite going 6-for-20 with runners in scoring position.
Every Red Sox starter reached base at least once, including six with multi-hit games. Trevor Story hit a two-run single in the sixth that made it 5-0 and it was smooth sailing from there. Alex Verdugo capped a terrific weekend by reaching base five times, including three walks.
“We talked about two days ago [but] today was his best day,” Cora told reporters, referring to Friday’s win that he claimed as Verdugo’s best of the season. “Two singles and three walks, that’s hard to do. Against the lefties, it was good.
“All around, it was a good baseball game. They keep battling and we kept adding on. It wasn’t easy, but overall, I think the whole weekend was really good, but now we have to turn the page and get ready for tomorrow.”
