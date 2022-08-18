Rich Hill needed a chance to get right. The schedule obliged him.
Hill was frustrated after back-to-back poor outings in his return from a month-long absence on the injured list, and described last Tuesday’s loss to the Braves succinctly as “terrible.” He didn’t allow a repeat in a spot he couldn’t afford it. Despite an inauspicious start, Hill was much better against lowly Pittsburgh, while his offense and bullpen backed him as the Red Sox beat the Pirates, 8-3, to win the series at PNC Park.
The Red Sox won their third consecutive series, though two of them were of multiple games, and improved to 59-59 with their fifth win in six games as they returned to .500 for the first time since Aug. 5.
After struggling in his first two starts since coming off the injured list, Hill needed a bounce-back performance. His spot in the rotation may have not been in immediate jeopardy, but a poor performance against the Pirates — the worst offense in the National League — would have been alarming and cause for serious discussion about his role going forward.
Only four pitches into the game, Hill spotted the Pirates a 2-0 lead. Though it didn’t start promising, Hill responded like the proven veteran he is.
In an impressive turnaround, the left-hander retired the next 12 Pirates in just 41 pitches before Rodolfo Castro’s leadoff single in the fifth. Hill ultimately went five innings and struck four, after recording just one punchout over his previous two starts.
“We expect him to pitch well,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “The one against Houston, it was like short notice. He hasn’t pitched in a while. This is a guy that relies on command. It’s not commanding the zone. It’s that fastball up in the zone that they chase. The breaking ball was sharp today, the slider was good. It’s what we needed.”
It’s only a matter of time before the Red Sox’ big trio of Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez all start consistently hitting again. Until then, Christian Arroyo and Alex Verdugo are engineering the Red Sox offense.
Arroyo has continued to look impressive since returning from the injured list and becoming the everyday second baseman in place of Trevor Story, while Verdugo has quietly been consistent at the plate since June. The two both recorded three hits in Wednesday’s win, while Verdugo tied a career-high by reaching base five times.
Arroyo is hitting .390 with seven extra-base hits and a .987 OPS in 16 games since coming off the IL, while Verdugo has quietly batted .317 with 20 doubles and an .834 OPS since June 1.
And the Red Sox drew seven walks — their most since 11 on June 26 — and scored at least eight runs for the first time since July 10.
